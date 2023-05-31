Treasure Chest: APA Group’s Electric Future

Treasure Chest | 12:14 PM
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is on APA Group
By Greg Peel
Whose idea is it?
Analysts at Jarden
The Subject:
Pipeline company APA Group ((APA)).
APA Group operates over 15,000km of gas pipelines across Australia, generating the majority of its revenue from CPI-linked contracts which provide a natural hedge against inflation.
As a utility, investors look to APA for its distribution (dividend) growth.
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE