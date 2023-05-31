Treasure Chest: APA Group’s Electric Future

Treasure Chest | 12:14 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is on APA Group

By Greg Peel

Whose idea is it?

Analysts at Jarden

The Subject:

Pipeline company APA Group ((APA)).

APA Group operates over 15,000km of gas pipelines across Australia, generating the majority of its revenue from CPI-linked contracts which provide a natural hedge against inflation.

As a utility, investors look to APA for its distribution (dividend) growth.