Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 30, 2023

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $12.27

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons assesses a slightly soft AGM trading update by Eagers Automotive on vehicle supply constraints, which are expected to ease. Gross margin expansion, evident from the order book, is also considered encouraging.

Demand continues to exceed supply and the order book has grown further in FY23 year-to-date, highlights the analyst, though management referred to broad-based cost pressures. FY23 sales guidance was reaffirmed.

The broker's earnings upgrades in FY24 are offset by adjustments to valuation of minority interests. The target falls to $12.99 from $13.10. Market Weight.

This report was published on May 25, 2023.

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $19.20

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Overweight (2) -

BlueScope Steel is hosting a site tour of North American operations. Jarden believes North America is likely to experience the greatest growth option versus other operations, stemming from the increased capital committed over the last few years.

North America represented 48% of group FY22 EBIT and the broker expects this will surpass 50% in the medium term.

North Star is progressing well with the ramp up towards 3mtpa, which the broker notes can generate free cash flow even at the bottom of the cycle.

Meanwhile, the recycling & materials operations will offer greater control over managing the quality and supply of scrap, and the company can leverage the non-ferrous component to lower raw material costs for North Star.

Overweight rating maintained. Target is $23.50.

This report was published on May 24, 2023.

CAT CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.01

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAT)) as Buy (1) -

Catapult International's FY23 result was broadly in line with expectations. Top-line growth was driven predominantly by subscription revenue, offset by declining capital revenue as the company completes a transition to a subscription-based model.

Significantly, the company has guided that it will be cash flow positive in FY24 without the need to raise equity.

Canaccord Genuity believes the stock price materially under-rates its long-term opportunity. A strong share price performance is expected as investors become comfortable with the revenue growth versus modest cost growth.

Buy rating and $1.50 target maintained.

This report was published on May 25, 2023.

