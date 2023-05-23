Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 23, 2023

Daily Market Reports | May 23 2023

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $6.87

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360 posted a strong first quarter result with net additions in US paying circles increasing 38,000.

Goldman Sachs points out the first quarter is typically the softest for the company and, therefore, it appears to be executing strongly on price increases while growing subscriber volumes and spending less on user acquisition.

A profitability inflection point continues to be flagged by the broker and the valuation is deemed compelling. Buy rating maintained. Target rises to $8.35 from $7.85.

This report was published on May 16, 2023.

Target price is $8.35 Current Price is $6.87 Difference: $1.48

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.29 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.69.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $38.75

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Aristocrat Leisure's 1H results were in line with forecasts by Goldman Sachs and offer incremental support to the broker's Buy thesis.

The analyst highlights there were no major concerns around either consumer spending momentum or investment appetite from casinos.

Land-based provided the key positive surprise for Goldman Sachs with strong growth in sales and the installed base, and the update from Anaxi was also pleasing. However, Pixel United underperformed against consensus expectations.

The broker raises its target by 2.2% to $46.70.

This report was published on May 19, 2023.

Target price is $46.70 Current Price is $38.75 Difference: $7.95

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.00, suggesting upside of 13.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 207.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 194.2, implying annual growth of 35.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 222.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 208.0, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

Market Sentiment: 0.9

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $12.35

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Overweight (2) -

Ahead of the FY23 results on May 29, ALS Ltd has issued upgraded net profit guidance of $312-322m.

Jarden expects the main focus in the results will be the outlook for commodities in FY24 and whether pricing momentum can be maintained as well as whether Nuvisan's drag on life sciences will moderate.

The broker forecasts a considerable slowdown in sampling flow volumes for the commodities business in the second half. Overweight rating and $12.55 target maintained.

This report was published on May 16, 2023.

Target price is $12.55 Current Price is $12.35 Difference: $0.2

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.18, suggesting downside of -1.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 38.50 cents and EPS of 65.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.3, implying annual growth of 65.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.60 cents and EPS of 67.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.4, implying annual growth of 3.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Market Sentiment: 0.3

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $2.34

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Underweight (5) -

Appen intends to raise $60m to support a "return to profitability". Wilsons expects the business will now end FY23 with $39.3m in cash. Moreover, the raising should go some way to alleviating short-term concerns around the balance sheet.

Still, Wilsons believes there is considerable work ahead for the business as it rebuilds its executive team and executes on a refreshed strategy. Underweight maintained. Target is reduced to $1.77 from $1.90.

This report was published on May 17, 2023.

Target price is $1.77 Current Price is $2.34 Difference: minus $0.57 (current price is over target).

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.89, suggesting downside of -19.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 32.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -30.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -11.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.8

Market Sentiment: -0.8