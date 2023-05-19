In Brief: Lithium, Grocery Stocks & Pathology

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Citi materially raises its lithium forecast; a positive outlook for the Australian grocery market & tailwinds for pathology-exposed ASX stocks.

-Why lithium prices should rally 25-40% by year’s end

-Jarden’s positive outlook for the Australian grocery market

-Citi raises targets for pathology-exposed ASX companies

By Mark Woodruff

Why lithium prices should rally 25-40% by year’s end

Lithium carbonate domestic prices in China have rallied 25% to US$28,000/t in the last two weeks amid improved sentiment.

Citi continues to believe active restocking in the battery supply chain in the second half of 2023 will support higher prices and forecasts a further 25-40% rally to around US$35,000-40,000/t by the close of 2023.

Prices have declined by around -70% in the last five months before touching lows of US$21,000/t, close to cost support levels for lepidolite supply in China, points out the broker.

There are higher impurities and less lithium oxide content in lepidolite ores compared with spodumene.

Apart from improving sentiment, Citi attributes the recent price rally to tight supply in the industrial carbonate market, attractive export arbitrage, lower inventories in the supply chain, recovering electric vehicle (EV) sales and demand from physical traders.

China’s sales of EVs are improving, observes the broker, after a lacklustre start to the year, with April sales showing strong year-on-year growth momentum.

While downstream demand for lithium chemicals from cathode and battery players remains muted, despite improved buying interest, demand is expected to lift as order books for battery producers improve.

Citi predicts a nominal surplus for lithium this year though a deficit remains a chance as labour shortages, permitting issues and mining technicalities have impacted on spodumene production in Australia.

Also, supply has been sharply cut out of some African countries, explains the broker, after last year’s higher prices resulted in unregulated artisanal/direct shipping ore supply into China.

A positive outlook for the Australian grocery market

Right now, forecast growth looks too low across all the ASX-listed grocers and valuations are not overly demanding, suggests Jarden.

Contrary to the consensus view, this broker believes the outlook for the Australian grocery market is positive, particularly for retailers (not so much suppliers), with inflationary and demand tailwinds set to drive revenue upside.

Jarden formed this opinion after surveying 70 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry participants on trading, promotional intensity and outlook.

Furthermore, the duopolistic nature of the grocery market means it should remain rational and ultimately lead to margin expansion, suggest the analysts. Irrational behaviour led by increased discounting has been apparent in the UK, but not the US.

Jarden now forecasts market growth of 6-8% due to the combination of 3% inflation, greater than 2% population growth and normalisation of the eating-out-of-home trend.

Added to this rosy picture, overseas peers continue to see improving performance, with Australia lagging the US, explain the analysts. Share prices in the US keep outperforming those in A&NZ, reflecting operating leverage coming through.

Costs relating to pallets and logistics should be more than offset by stronger revenue, along with improved terms, predicts Jarden. Retailers are squeezing supplier margins with 51% of surveyed suppliers seeing pressure on terms.

Higher rates of theft and wages inflation are the main concerns.

Jarden is overweight the sector and Woolworths Group ((WOW)) is the preferred exposure given its superior medium-term capabilities (e.g. data, media, loyalty), while Metcash ((MTS)) is second-ranked for its attractive valuation and conservative market forecasts.

Coles Group ((COL)) should also do well, as should The Reject Shop ((TRS)), Costa Group ((CGC)) and Lynch Group ((LGL)), in the broker’s view.

Respondents to the survey expect Aldi to be the number one performing retailer over the next 12 months, followed by Woolworths and Amazon. Jarden is increasingly hearing of instances where retailers are looking for increased promotional funding, particularly to combat Aldi.

For detail on Jarden’s latest 12-month target prices for the above-mentioned companies, please go to Broker Call *Extra* on the FNArena website.

Targets raised for pathology-exposed ASX companies

Following the covid-testing boom, margins have been a key area of concern for investors in pathology-exposed Healthcare companies on the ASX.