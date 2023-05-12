Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 May 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

US debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and Congressional leaders that were due to begin today (our time) have now been postponed until early next week.

Commentators suggest the delay is positive, noting staff members are continuing to meet and it wasn’t the right moment to bring it back to principals.

US economic highlights next week otherwise include numbers for retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, existing home sales and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

The eurozone will report its April CPI.

The minutes of the May RBA meeting are due on Tuesday ahead of April jobs numbers on Thursday.

Elders ((ELD)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), Nufarm ((NUF)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) and Xero ((XRO)) all report earnings next week.

Quarterly earnings reports are due from James Hardie ((JHX)) and Life360 ((360)).

Note ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) go ex-dividend on Monday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor

