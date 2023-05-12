Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 12, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:37 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $5.82

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360 will report its March quarter result on May 16. Goldman Sachs notes the stock has underperformed domestic and offshore peers over the year to date and continues to trade at a material discount when adjusting for its robust growth outlook.

The broker also suspects subscriber growth assumptions could have upside risk should conversion recover faster than expected. Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating and $7.85 target.

This report was published on May 4, 2023.

Target price is $7.85 Current Price is $5.82 Difference: $2.03

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 657.63.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.39.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

A11 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED.

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.62

Wilsons rates ((A11)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons has hired a new analyst and initiated coverage on Australian lithium companies. The obvious observation is to refer to the -50% drop in Chinese prices in 2023, which allows for three positive initiations out of five.

We're in this for the long haul, Wilsons exclaims, let's not get sidetracked by short term sentiment and stocking cycles!

The key sentence that explains it all: "we remain principally focussed on the longer term structural thematic drivers, and are confident that the low-carbon energy transition will drive expected compounding deficits in supply over the coming decades, which will underpin robust pricing over the longer term."

Wilsons initiates coverage of Atlantic Lithium with an Overweight rating and price target of $1.10.

This report was published on May 8, 2023.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.62 Difference: $0.475

If A11 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 52.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.19.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.28

Petra Capital rates ((ANG)) as Buy rating (1) -

Austin Engineering has downgraded FY23 guidance due to a major contract delay in approving purchase orders at Kewdale, resulting in a postponement of revenue to the December half, so revenue will not offset costs.

Management also advises that its WC investment is also likely to report a cash disappointment.

But Petra Capital observes the company's Australian margins are now on target and the investment thesis remains intact.

EPS forecasts fall -22% in FY23; and rise 5% in FY24 to reflect the inflow of delayed revenue; and rise 4% in FY25 to reflect a margin uplift arising from faster utilisation of capacity upgrades and Batam.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls to 44c from 49c.

This report was published on May 5, 2023.

Target price is $0.44 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.155

If ANG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.64.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.18.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources