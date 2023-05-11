The Short Report – 11 May 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:56 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending May 4, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 plunged on the RBA’s “surprise” rate hike. This week the index has recovered around half of that fall.

The big short position mover last week was Megaport ((MP1)), with shorts falling to 7.5% from 11.1%. See below.

Otherwise we note Credit Corp ((CCP)) last week issued a relatively dour quarterly update but managed to retain FY guidance via cost cutting. Credit Corp fell out of the table last week from 6.2% shorted.

Notably coming into the table last week was Appen ((APX)), on 5.6%. The AI company delivered its quarterly update yesterday and promptly fell -28%.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 12.1

ZIP 10.4

Out: MP1

9.0-9.9%

JRV, CXO

In: CXO Out: SYA

8.0-8.9%

SYA, PBH, LKE, AMA, TPW

In: SYA, PBH Out: CXO

7.0-7.9%

MP1, SHV, JBH, BRG, BRN

In: MP1 Out: PBH

6.0-6.9%

BET, VUL, ACL, NVX, INA, IEL

In: NVX, INA Out: CCP, BOQ, NXT

5.0-5.9%

NXT, BOE, ARB, PLS, BOQ, APX, DOW, AWC, OBL, ABB, IMU, LTR

In: NXT, BOQ, APX, IMU Out: NVX, INA, MCR, WEB, FFX, SGR

Movers & Shakers

Digital connection service Megaport has seen its share price fall from a high of $9.69 in July last year to $5.28 currently, but last week had traded as low as $4.02.

The company then issued March quarter numbers that were weak, as largely expected. The stock shot up 40% on the day.

It was all about FY24 guidance, which proved materially higher than broker forecasts. The company recently completed an organisational review which led to a -16% reduction in workforce, but it will bring in more direct sales people. Prices will also be lifted, leading to a positive impact on cash flow, or more specifically, less cash burn.

The bottom line is brokers no longer see a risk of Megaport having to raise capital, assuming all of the above works.

Megaport had been entrenched at the top of the table for a period with shorts in excess of 10%, but clearly a short-covering scramble followed the update to helped the stock up 40%, with shorts now down to 7.5%.

ASX20 Short Positions (%)

Code Last Week Week Before Code Last Week Week Before ALL 0.3 0.3 NCM 0.6 0.7 ANZ 0.6 0.6 RIO 1.1 1.2 BHP 0.4 0.5 S32 0.8 0.8 CBA 1.6 1.6 STO 1.0 0.8 COL 0.5 0.4 TCL 0.6 0.7 CSL 0.4 0.4 TLS 0.2 0.2 FMG 1.4 1.4 WBC 1.8 1.6 GMG 0.6 0.6 WDS 1.0 1.0 MQG 0.6 0.6 WES 0.8 0.9 NAB 0.9 0.7 WOW 0.7 0.6

Guide:

The Short Report draws upon data provided by the Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) to highlight significant weekly moves in short positions registered on stocks listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Short positions in exchange-traded funds (ETF) and non-ordinary shares are not included. Short positions below 5% are not included in the table below but may be noted in the accompanying text if deemed significant.

Please take note of the Important Information provided at the end of this report. Percentage amounts in this report refer to percentage of ordinary shares on issue.

Stock codes highlighted in green have seen their short positions reduce in the week by an amount sufficient to move them into a lower percentage bracket. Stocks highlighted in red have seen their short positions increase in the week by an amount sufficient to move them into a higher percentage bracket. Moves in excess of one percentage point or more are discussed in the Movers & Shakers report below.

