Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 11, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:28 AM

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $15.23

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Amcor has downgraded FY23 guidance for earnings per share by -5% and FY24-25 by -6-8%. The outlook also includes expectations for no organic growth in FY23, which Jarden observes was a key concern for investors.

The broker expects organic earnings growth can return in FY24 but this is contingent on improving volume and the price/cost equation normalising andwill be a big ask for Amcor.

Following a drop in the share price the broker upgrades to Neutral from Underweight and lowers the target to $15.45 from $16.50.

This report was published on May 3, 2023.

Target price is $15.45 Current Price is $15.23 Difference: $0.22

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.53, suggesting upside of 2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 54.25 cents and EPS of 107.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 107.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 70.32 cents and EPS of 108.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 108.9, implying annual growth of 1.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $23.04

Jarden rates ((CAR)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden is concerned about the macro economic impact on the car market and in the short term, while suspecting Carsales is likely to surprise to the upside, with the valuation at near-term highs,remains cautious.

A spike in demand for used car sales amid supply chain constraints during the pandemicmeans it is not clear if a softer economic environment will lead to a downturn in this area.

The broker notes recent car buying intentions have become more subdued and car financing has plateaued. If volumes were to fall -10% the broker believes Carsales would need to put up prices by 10%.

In sum, theUnderweight rating is retained and the target price is kept at $21.00.

This report was published on May 3, 2023.

Target price is $21.00 Current Price is $23.04 Difference: minus $2.04 (current price is over target).

If CAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $25.17, suggesting upside of 9.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 54.80 cents and EPS of 71.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.4, implying annual growth of 33.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 79.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.8, implying annual growth of 13.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $9.00

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons gleans an encouraging read for 2H sales growth for Collins Foods via 1Q results by Yum!Brands in the US which showed reasonably stable activity for KFC Australia.

The analyst also notes the sales result and associated commentary for KFC Europe was encouraging, which also has positive implications for the overseas operations of Collins Foods.

The broker currently forecasts Collins Foods' same store sales growth for the 2H will bebroadly in line with the 1H.

The Overweight rating and $11.49 target are retained.

This report was published on May 5, 2023.

Target price is $11.49 Current Price is $9.00 Difference: $2.49

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.80, suggesting downside of -2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.50 cents and EPS of 41.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 45.4, implying annual growth of -3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.50 cents and EPS of 47.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 42.9, implying annual growth of -5.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CLU CLUEY LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.12

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CLU)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Cluey reported revenue growth of 2% in the March quarter with gross profit margins of 57% that benefited from blended price rises, lower average tutor to rates and reduced discounting. The company has $19m in hand.

Canaccord Genuity notes the enterprise value of just $5m that signals investors believe the company requires further capital and reduces FY23 and FY24 forecasts for revenue by -17% and -27%, respectively.

Target is reduced to $0.30 from $1.00 after incorporating the lower revenue growth profile and the recent dilutive capital raising. Speculative Buy rating maintained.

This report was published on May 3, 2023.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0.18

If CLU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 150% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.48.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.29.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources