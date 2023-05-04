The Short Report – 04 May 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:51 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 27, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 continued to trend lower post hawkish RBA minutes before bouncing back on a drop in CPI, suggesting a pause was upon us. It was not to be, and between the RBA hike, US bank sector weakness and a Fed hike, the index has plunged this week.

Which suggests we might see more action this week in short position movements, as last week we saw little more than a shuffling of deckchairs, with no short position change of one percentage point or more.

The story remains the same – the table features a lot of battery mineral miners and consumer discretionary names, from retailers to BNPL, betting shops to auto, and Flight Centre ((FLT)) remains cemented at the top.

Otherwise, we note almond producer Select Harvests ((SHV)) has recently been moving up in share price after crashing late last year, as almond prices firm because it never rains but it pours in California. The shorters have taken a contrary stance, as the stock has moved up in the past couple of weeks to now be at 7.4% from 6.7% the week before.

And a weak earnings result from Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) has that stock moving up the table, to 6.1% last week from 5.4%, with the bank due to go ex-div next week.

Note: if you borrow a stock to go short, you must pay the dividend you receive to the beneficial owner from whom you borrowed.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 11.7

MP1 11.1

ZIP 10.8