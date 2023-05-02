Goodman Group: Breaking Out

Technicals | 11:00 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets are continuing to consolidate here while we look forward to the next set of interest rate decisions locally and in the US.

It was interesting to see last week there was an attempted breakdown in the S&P 500 Index, only for it recover just as quickly. Could this be a bear trap?

We need a clear break to the upside to know for sure. Much is being made now of how US markets are being led higher by only a handful of stocks. At last count, the list of things to worry about in 2023 have been:

– Higher interest rates. But now they seem to have peaked;

– Banking crisis. But that didn't evolve into anything sinister;

– A plunge in corporate earnings which would send the market into a tailspin. So far, earnings in the US are beating expectations.

Now we have "market breadth is as bad as the year [insert year here] which was when the marked plunged [enter big number here]%".

Those who are concerned that stocks are still too expensive only need to remove these few big tech names from the index and they will have an index that hasn't moved since the start of the year.

In other words, they have an index that is, dare we say, cheaper. So, the "market breadth is bad" brigade have just countered the argument that stocks are expensive.

What would happen if these down-trodden stocks start to move higher again, finally, and market breadth improves? Anyway, we continue to be open minded that stocks can climb a wall of worry.

Because markets are consolidating here, we don't have too many obvious opportunities for this week. However, we have spotted a buying opportunity in Goodman Group ((GMG)).

We last looked at the GMG chart at the end of November and noted that a low appeared to be in place. Over time, it has formed higher highs and lows and we are more confident of it heading higher.

In terms of a new buying opportunity, we appear to have one now based on recent price action.

GMG has spent the past few weeks trading in a tight range just under $19.50. Yesterday saw it close just above that level and it appears as though it is moving out of this recent consolidation and is getting back into an uptrend.

Current levels are therefore a buying opportunity.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

