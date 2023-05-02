Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 02, 2023

Daily Market Reports | May 02 2023

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.43

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Synlait Milk ((SM1)) has made a further profit downgrade with the main source being additional demand reductions from key customer, a2 Milk.

The latter is surprised at the size of that company's guidance change based on its forecasts for lower English label infant milk formula demand over March and the June quarter.

a2 Milk has noted ongoing weakness in the Australasian daigou/reseller channel and confirmed a modest downgrade to its revenue growth guidance for FY23, which Jarden assesses is now around 10%.

The broker upgrades to Neutral from Underweight, assessing the risk/reward is more balanced. Target is lowered to NZ$6.10.

This report was published on April 26, 2023.

Current Price is $5.43. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $5.71, suggesting upside of 4.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 18.42 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.6, implying annual growth of 26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Ansarada Group's March-quarter result met Canaccord Genuity's forecast despite revenue growth remaining subdued due to a -30% drop in capital market growth and seasonal weakness.

Given the backdrop, the broker considers it a good result, observing annual revenue per month still ticked up and another 380 customers were added in the quarter. Paying subscribers fell -3% compared with the December quarter and deferred revenued eased slightly to $16m.

Free cash flow rose 130% on the previous March quarter and operating cash flow rose $3.1m over the same period. Ansarada Group finished the quarter with net cash of $20m, which the broker considers to be sufficient to execute the company's growth plans.

All up, the broker expects earnings to bottom in FY23 and believes the company offers strong operating leverage when conditions recover.

EPS forecasts fall -2% in FY23; -4% in FY24; and -4% in FY25. Buy rating and $2 target price retained.

This report was published on April 27, 2023.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.14 Difference: $0.865

If AND meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.92.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1135.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.08

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery's FY23 result largely met Wilsons' forecasts, product revenue falling a tad shy.

The broker points to strong MYRIAD growth in the year (up 269% to NZ$13.6m off a low base on a margin of 81% to 82%) and management advises it expects to double that figure in FY24.

Overweight rating and $1.73 target price retained.

This report was published on April 28, 2023.

Target price is $1.73 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.65

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $19.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((BSL)) as Buy (1) -

BlueScope Steel has announced an upgrade to EBIT guidance for the second half of FY23, to $700-770m. This is mainly on the back of improved earnings expectations for North Star mill.

Goldmann Sachs observes US steel prices remain strong while East Asian steel prices have bottomed. The broker asserts the company is one of the highest margin value-add steel businesses in the world because of its leading metal coating and painted steel position.

A Buy rating is maintained. Target is raised to $23.50 from $23.30.

This report was published on April 26, 2023.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $19.96 Difference: $3.54

If BSL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $21.62, suggesting upside of 9.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 247.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 247.7, implying annual growth of -56.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 270.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 194.1, implying annual growth of -21.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources