In Brief: House Prices, Residential Construction, China & Asian Exports

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Positive fundamentals for house prices, headwinds for residential construction, problems for the China rebound & expectations for Asian exports.

-Weakness has passed for Australian capital city house prices

-Demand and labour issues for residential construction

-Is the rebound for the Chinese economy faltering?

-A false dawn for Asian goods trade

By Mark Woodruff

Australian capital city house prices to fall by less than expected

After property investors have endured a decline in Australian capital city house prices of around -9% during the last 12 months, economists at ANZ Bank believe most of the weakness has passed.

House prices are now expected to end this year unchanged before a modest rise in 2024.

Over recent months, low levels of supply and stronger than expected demand look to have trumped the impact of higher mortgage rates, suggests ANZ.

Previously, the economists had forecast a decline of around -10% for capital city house prices in 2023, before being surprised by improved auction clearance rates, very strong population growth and a recent lift in prices.

This shallower than previously expected decline in housing prices, suggests to ANZ any recovery will be slow and modest.

Auction clearance percentage rates in the mid-60% range reflect tight demand/supply fundamentals and are more consistent with annual housing price gains of 10%.

By way of background, ANZ explains the pandemic had already driven housing demand sharply higher with the average number of people per household falling to a record low.

Since then, immigration has been surging after the reopening of international borders at a time when total listings are at their lowest since 2010, running at around -20% below the five-year average.

Moreover, intense competition between banks has resulted in average mortgage rates on new loans rising nearly -50bps less than the cash rate.

ANZ Bank also thinks the RBA’s move to pause the rate hike cycle has boosted the housing market, as evidenced by the latest Melbourne Institute Consumer Confidence survey showing a strong lift in house price expectations.

Demand and labour issues for residential construction

The biggest issue for residential construction from the end of 2023 is a lack of new demand, which is a clear risk for suppliers, builders and developers.

Affordability is having the largest impact on demand, explains Jarden, given a 30% increase in costs and a -30% fall in borrowing capacity.

New residential demand is very soft with detached sales down -60% since June last year, notes the broker, and, according to Housing Industry Association (HIA) data, cancelation rates are now more than 30%.

Moreover, multi-residential building also remains weak with only large scale or ultra-luxury projects getting off the ground.

While Jarden expects major downward pressure on supplier material costs for residential construction over the next six months as a result of normalising supply chains, labour availability, cost and productivity now also present a significant issue.

On the one hand the normalisation of supply chains is a positive, but on the other hand downward pressure on prices is likely to put pressure on building material supplier margins at a time of elevated costs.

There has been no noticeable improvement in labour availability from a rebound in immigration, and the broker doesn’t anticipate labour shortages will ease in the near term given the pipeline of work.

However, the analysts suggest the pipeline of work will drop sharply from the end of 2023, with materials demand weakening after record highs in February and March.

Overall labour costs have increased by 9-10% across the sector, according to Jarden, and the tight market is putting upward pressure on tier 1 (union) wages as new enterprise bargaining agreements are agreed.

In a negative for both Wesfarmers ((WES)) and Metcash ((MTS)), a moderation in retail DIY and renovation/restoration spending (now falling year-on-year) suggests to Jarden some downside risk to hardware sales.

Is the rebound for the Chinese economy faltering?

Support for global growth might be limited in the second half of 2023, suggests Brandywine Global. It’s thought initial market euphoria after the China reopening has given way to an uneven and restrained rebound.

Financial markets seem to agree, as Chinese onshore bonds, the yuan and Chinese equities have largely retraced their gains since the beginning of the year.