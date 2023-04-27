Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.02

Wilsons rates ((SLA)) as No Rating (-1) -

Wesfarmers ((WES)) subsidiary API has bid $3.15/share to acquire Silk Laser Australia and the board has indicated its unanimous support in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent review.

The broker points out the proposed transaction multiple sits just below the median, small-mid cap healthcare services multiple.

For compliance reasons, Wilsons has withdrawn its Overweight rating and prior $3.15 target price.

This report was published on April 24, 2023.

Current Price is $3.02. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.73.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.91.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STO SANTOS LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $7.13

Jarden rates ((STO)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden lowers its target price for Santos to $7.75 from $7.85 as the broker adjusts its risk weighting for its Barossa valuation after factoring in hurdles to progress on environmental grounds.

The effect of the change in risk weighting is partly offset by higher spot LNG prices and a lower Australian dollar forecast.

The Overweight rating is unchanged.

This report was published on April 17, 2023.

Target price is $7.75 Current Price is $7.13 Difference: $0.62

If STO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.32, suggesting upside of 30.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 37.35 cents and EPS of 65.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 92.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.35 cents and EPS of 55.59 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 79.1, implying annual growth of -14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VML VITAL METALS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.01

Petra Capital rates ((VML)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Vital Metals has delayed construction at its Saskatoon rare earths facility advising current prices do not support the investment.

Add this to news that both CEO and CFO roles are vacant at the company and Petra Capital downgrades its rating to Hold from Buy and cuts its target price to 2c from 5c to reflect increased execution risk (the plant is due for completion in July).

The broker estimates the company holds cash of about $15m to $20m.

This report was published on April 21, 2023.

Target price is $0.02 Current Price is $0.01 Difference: $0.008

If VML meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Banks - Overnight Price: $22.31

Jarden rates ((WBC)) as Underweight (4) -

Despite recent market concerns around the Banking sector over peak margins and a weaker outlook, Jarden sees solid capital positions and attractive relative valuations.

The broker expects Westpac will announce first half cash profit of $3.84bn (up 24% year-on-year) on May 8, driven mainly by core net interest margin (NIM) expansion of around 13bps and lower remediation/core costs.

The Underweight rating and $22.80 target are unchanged.

This report was published on April 20, 2023.

Target price is $22.80 Current Price is $22.31 Difference: $0.49

If WBC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.03, suggesting upside of 12.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 139.00 cents and EPS of 203.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 208.7, implying annual growth of 30.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 141.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 143.00 cents and EPS of 203.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 207.1, implying annual growth of -0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 148.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources