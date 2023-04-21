In Brief: General Insurance, Migration & Private Health Insurance 

Weekly Reports | Apr 21 2023

The near-term driver of stock performance for domestic general insurers, booming migration to Australia, & issues facing the private health insurance industry.

By Mark Woodruff

Motor claims impact the near-term outlook for general insurers

The most important near-term driver of stock performance for domestic general insurers is Motor claims, according to UBS.

The broker likes the sector for defensive characteristics, valuations and increasing return on equity (ROE), but remains wary of near-term motor claims and reinsurance headwinds.

The emphasis on motor insurance is not only because it is the largest gross written premium (GWP) contributor for Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) and Suncorp Group ((SUN)), but also motor claims inflation was exceptionally high last year and the outlook is uncertain, explain the analysts.

Recent updates from leading A&NZ repairer AMA Group ((AMA)), and several US personal-lines insurers suggest to Jarden motor inflation remains persistent.

Despite improving immigration, AMA Group last week noted ongoing labour market tightness with elevated turnover driving higher labour costs and operational disruptions.

Having recently met with management at AMA, UBS doubts smash repair costs will decrease much this calendar year.

Smash repair times are widening for a range of reasons including longer wait times for parts manufactured offshore. As a result, insurers are writing off vehicles more frequently and purchasing replacements in the used car market.

Unfortunately, used car prices have increased recently, probably due to lack of supply, and increasing numbers of consumers are buying out leases, suggests UBS. While a gradual moderation in used car prices is likely, they are not expected to return to pre-covid levels.

In a relative positive for local insurers, Jarden observes second-hand car prices in Australia are now -8% lower than the first half FY23 average, compared a 6% increase in the US following rises in early 2023.

Separately, UBS suggests the total gross bill damage from the Auckland floods in January and cyclone Gabrielle in February will exceed $10bn.

After reinsurance recoveries, UBS expects these two weather events will cost Sell-rated IAG and Suncorp (Buy) around -$350m and -$70m, respectively.

The broker lowers its forecasts for both companies after allowing for higher Motor claims, the impact of cyclone Gabrielle and lower running yields in the second half of FY23. However, a partial offset is provided by better pricing and a benign recent perils experience in Australia, and target prices are left unchanged.

Jarden also points to moderating second-hand car prices and accelerating motor pricing for Buy-rated Suncorp and IAG (Overweight).

UBS expresses a preference for Buy-rated QBE Insurance ((QBE)) in the sector as management simplifies, de-risks and turns around the profitability of its global operations.

Will migration to Australia be higher for longer?

The Federal Government's review of the skilled migration system is due for release next week, with reforms potentially being revealed ahead of the FY24 Budget on May 9.

Jarden notes there are expectations for the visa system to shift more towards permanent migration and offer more pathways to permanent residency.

Such changes could include re-establishing the pathway from student to permanent residency for certain skills, which would increase the attractiveness of studying in Australia for international students, explain the analysts.

This review comes at a time when the government has significantly improved turnaround times, which has helped reduce the visa backlog.

Indeed, since June 2022, Jarden notes a record 283,000 students and 37,000 temporary skilled employees have arrived.

Following a recent meeting with migration agents, the broker’s key takeaway was the recent shift towards regional migration, with increased demand for skilled employees in areas like mining, aged care and health.

While the analysts are hopeful sectors like mining will benefit from an easing in skills shortages, the housing crisis and rising cost of living is considered a potential deterrent for migrants generally.

The agents noted demand from both employers and migrants remained incredibly strong and a record 5.5m visa applications have been received since June, albeit many would already have already arrived in Australia.

While inbound enquiries have peaked, they remain well above pre-covid levels, suggesting to Jarden that migration could remain above pre-covid levels for some time.

Not only is Australia seen as an attractive destination, but the agents continue to see new corporate clients looking offshore to fill skills gaps.

Key sources of migrants remain India, UK and Asia. Importantly, Jarden points out Chinese visa applications (including for employment) have rebounded following the China reopening, which could help sustain migration at a higher level for longer.

Issues facing the private health insurance industry

Morgan Stanley anticipates structurally lower claims expense as Australia exits the pandemic and prefers private health insurers (PHIs) to hospitals.