Material Matters: Lithium, Coal & Zinc

Commodities | 11:50 AM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: long-term lithium demand, met coal pricing, Indian thermal coal demand & the annual zinc benchmark.

-Brokers remain bullish on long-term lithium demand

-Preferred lithium exposures

-Macquarie on metallurgical coal pricing

-Thermal coal demand out of India

-Annual benchmark set for the zinc treatment charge

By Mark Woodruff

Brokers remain bullish on long-term lithium demand

UBS simultaneously increases its long-term lithium price forecasts by around 20% and lowers its estimates by -10-30% for 2023 and 2024.

Morgan Stanley also remained cautious last week on the short term demand and battery inventory de-stocking, which is putting downward pressure on prices.

Despite these near-term headwinds, UBS remains bullish on the long-term demand outlook as the global car fleet decarbonises. It’s predicted demand for lithium will double by 2025 and quadruple by 2030, largely due to electric vehicle (EV) requirements.

The analysts also point to strategic value evident from takeover interest in the sector and the tailwind provided for lithium by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, along with similar policies being legislated by the EU and other governments around the globe.

Citi's recent sector update concurs with UBS, declaring the bull thesis for the lithium market remains intact. This view holds despite the recent free fall in spot prices as the supply chain de-stocks accumulated inventory.

This broker noted the market is approaching the top-end of the cost curve, while strong demand is underpinning supply growth, while also referring to tailwinds from the IRA. It’s thought near-term pricing weakness will prove temporary with potential for restocking in the second half of 2023.

While lithium prices have dominated market headlines, Citi noted around 90% of volume in the market is tied to long term contracts with many market participants focusing on the contract price of 6% spodumene.

UBS has upgraded its long-term forecasts for (the 6%) spodumene concentrate 6 (SC6) CIF China to US$1,300/t, battery grade lithium carbonate to US$18,000/t and battery grade lithium hydroxide to US$19,000/t.

These upgrades by UBS largely offset the impact of lower near-term pricing forecasts for stocks under the broker’s coverage of the sector, and target prices based on net present values (NPV) remain relatively unchanged.

The lower short-term forecasts by UBS take into account the views of the broker's Global Autos team, which has lowered near-term electric vehicle (EV) forecasts on weak current sentiment. In addition, the forecast factors-in a halving of headline spodumene and some Chinese spot chemical prices on weaker China demand due to excess inventory.

The broker’s annual EV consumer survey reported its first sequential decline in EV popularity, due to affordability concerns in European markets. As a result, UBS reduced its short-term lithium demand by -5-15%, and now considers the lithium market more closely balanced.