The Short Report – 13 Apr 2023

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 6, 2023.

Last week the banking crisis relief rally continued before the market turned more defensive on Thursday ahead of the US jobs report. This week materials have led the market higher again, amidst more takeover offers.

The week before an offer for lithium miner Liontown Resources ((LTR)) had that stock leaping 68% and shorts have since fallen to 5.8% from a peak of 9.1%, implying short-covering was involved. But having been bitten, shorters do not seem that shy on the exotic mineral miners.

Lithium miner Sayona Mining ((SYA)) has ticked up into the 9% bracket to meet peer Core Lithium ((CXO)), and uranium miner Boss Energy ((BOE)) has reappeared at the bottom of the table.

Shorts in cobalt Miner Jervois Global ((JRV)) moved up to 6.2% last week from 5.5%. This stock has since rallied 64% after an exercise of call options or conversion of bonds (the ASX announcement was not specific).

Liontown shorts continue to diminish and we note this week’s takeover story – Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) – is only 0.8% shorted. The short-side tends not to muck around with ASX20 stocks.

Otherwise, there were no short position changes of one percentage point or more last week. We do note some easing in shorts on the consumer discretionary front, despite warnings of a plunge in consumer demand, with Temple & Webster ((TPW)) moving down the table and Harvey Norman ((HVN)) falling off the bottom.

We also note NextDC ((NXT)) ticked up a bracket to 7.1% shorted. The stock jumped 8.1% yesterday on news of a solid increase in its Sydney data centre customers.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 11.8

MP1 10.4

ZIP 10.1