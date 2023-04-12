Material Matters: Lithium, Rare Earths, Coal & Steel

Commodities | 11:04 AM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: realised lithium pricing, a rare earth opportunity, preferred coal exposures & steel spreads.

-Realised prices achieved by lithium miners in focus

-Are shares of Lynas Rare Earths mispriced?

-Credit Suisse’s preferred coal exposures

-Steel spreads widen in the US and East Asia

By Mark Woodruff

Realised prices the key for lithium miners in volatile times

Investors will likely shift their focus to realised lithium prices for miners given a volatile market and an opaque pricing system.

Macquarie reckons upon this outcome after observing divergent market pricing in the past three months. Higher quarter-on-quarter regional prices contrasted with falling China lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) prices, lower lithium hydroxide (LiOH) prices, as well as reduced spodumene prices.

Headline LCE prices out of China can be at odds with realised lithium prices due to differing price mechanisms miners have with offtake partners, explains the analyst.

While UBS was encouraged last week by accelerating global new electric vehicle (NEV) sales (up to the beginning of April), stable near-term lithium prices require a draw-down of lithium chemical inventories at cathode makers.

At first glance, figures showing a recent faster rate of registrations for new internal combustion engines (ICE) over NEVs looks negative. On further consideration, the analysts noted this was partly due to purchase discounts ahead of tighter emission standards from July 1 this year.

One key takeaway for UBS after a recent meeting with ZE Consulting was China battery grade LCE prices should find near-term support at RMB200,000/t. However, it's also not considered unreasonable that prices could sink below that level.

Recent steep price falls are partly due to a 50% battery utilisation rate at original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in March, but a recovery to more than 90% utilisation is expected in June and July, explained UBS.

As a result of this greater utilisation rate, ZE Consulting expects a small rebound in lithium prices in the September quarter, though the news is less positive for 2024, when prices may fall to RMB100,000/t due to a growing surplus.

Despite some market negatives including an aggressive supply ramp-up, UBS remains structurally bullish, while Macquarie also remains constructive on the market outlook, notwithstanding slow EV sales and headwinds from higher inventories.

UBS maintains its Buy ratings for Allkem ((AKE)), Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and IGO ((IGO)).

This broker is also Neutral rated for Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) and Liontown Resources ((LTR)).

Over at Macquarie, Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) are the preferred producers, while Patriot Battery Metals ((PMT)) and Global Lithium Resources ((GL1)) are the favoured exploration plays.

Are shares of Lynas Rare Earths mispriced?

Since recent January highs, the share price of Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) had fallen by -32% prompting UBS to upgrade its recommendation to Buy from Neutral.