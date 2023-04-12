Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 12, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 1:07 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMP ASX BOQ BSX CAJ (2) CGF CRD GOR HLS HUB IDX (2) IFL JHG LAU LLL MFG ORR PDI PPT PTM QUB RRL SEK SHL SPK SUN

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.12

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden updates forecasts, marking to market across the stocks in its wealth management coverage for the March quarter. Revisions are mainly positive, reflecting stronger equity and bond markets.

AMP's Neutral rating is maintained and the target is raised to $1.15 from $1.10.

This report was published on April 5, 2023.

Target price is $1.15 Current Price is $1.12 Difference: $0.03

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.22, suggesting upside of 8.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.5, implying annual growth of 26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $69.88

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Amid a third consecutive month of positive futures volume growth, Jarden observes ASX is starting to experience a more consistent futures recovery.

Several indicators suggest futures volumes could rise a further 20% from here and Jarden lifts its FY25 volume forecasts by 13%.

Moreover, with the stock having de-rated -16% over the past year its 24x FY24 estimated PE is now more attractive and the broker upgrades to Overweight from Neutral. Target is raised to $73.25 from $69.00.

This report was published on April 5, 2023.

Target price is $73.25 Current Price is $69.88 Difference: $3.37

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $70.05, suggesting downside of -0.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 235.20 cents and EPS of 261.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 266.2, implying annual growth of 1.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 240.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 249.40 cents and EPS of 277.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 277.5, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 251.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $6.52

Goldman Sachs rates ((BOQ)) as Neutral (3) -

Ahead of the first half results, Goldman Sachs revises FY23 and FY24 estimates down by -9.1% and -9.0%, respectively. This is primarily driven by lower net interest margins because of Bank of Queensland being overweight in housing and rate-sensitive deposits.

Conditions have deteriorated since the FY22 result, with further pressure on mortgages, and deposit spreads are likely to peak in October 2023.

The broker expects the regional lender will be particularly affected by these issues and will focus on how volume growth is managed going forward. Neutral retained. Target is reduced to $7.21 from $7.80.

This report was published on April 5, 2023.

Target price is $7.21 Current Price is $6.52 Difference: $0.69

If BOQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $7.17, suggesting upside of 10.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 49.00 cents and EPS of 69.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.7, implying annual growth of 17.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 68.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 72.1, implying annual growth of -7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.0.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSX BLACKSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BSX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity updates its model for Blackstone Minerals to reflect what is envisaged to be a conservative delivery schedule. The company will need to find a partner to develop the downstream asset at the Ta Khoa nickel project in Vietnam.

Beyond this, the company is uniquely positioned to continue exploring in Vietnam for further nickel and, given the current resource and geological potential, the broker believes this could unlock further value.

Speculative Buy rating maintained. Target is reduced to $0.45 from $0.80.

This report was published on April 6, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.28

If BSX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 165% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.40.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources