Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Apr 2023

Weekly Reports | 12:01 PM

This story features NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NWL

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The March US jobs report is out tomorrow night but Wall Street will have to wait until Monday to respond.

All non-Asian developed markets are closed for Good Friday and most on Monday, but not the US.

With Easter past things hot up next week, with the releases of the US March CPI and PPI numbers, along with the minutes of the March Fed meeting, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

China will report data for inflation and trade.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys along with the March jobs numbers, which will help inform the potential duration of the RBA pause.

Netwealth Group ((NWL)) jumps the gun with a quarterly update next week, ahead of the floodgates opening the following week on quarterly update season.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS