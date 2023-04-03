Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 31-03-23

Weekly Reports | 10:02 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 27 to Friday March 31, 2023

Total Upgrades: 12

Total Downgrades: 16

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.74%; Hold 33.20%; Sell 8.06%

For the week ending Friday March 31 there were twelve upgrades and sixteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Credit Suisse has been removed as an FNArena database broker following its purchase by UBS, and the Australian Broker Call Report will now update daily on research from Bell Potter and Shaw and Partners.

This means a greater volume of daily research updates and additional companies that previously were not covered through The Australian Broker Call Report.

The eagle-eyed reader of this article and accompanying charts will also notice the introduction of new brokers has increased the percentage of overall Buy ratings, and reduced the percentages of Hold and Sell recommendations.

There was heightened corporate activity last week, with Liontown Resources and United Malt in receipt of takeover offers. As a result, both companies headed up the table below for the largest percentage increase in average target price.

Both companies also received two ratings downgrades apiece from separate brokers after share prices rallied strongly in reaction to the bids.

The board of Liontown Resources rejected an “opportunistic“ and unsolicited $2.50 bid from US-based Albemarle, which prompted UBS to raise its target to $2.70, to allow for an anticipated market repricing of Liontown's assets and the lithium price outlook.

Morgans raised the possibility either Albemarle would increase its bid or a third party would compete. This broker felt a markedly higher bid was unlikely, yet UBS suggested any bid would have to be comfortably above the rejected bid to be successful.

The world's second largest maltster, French-based Malteries Soufflet, made a conditional, non-binding and indicative proposal for 100% of United Malt at $5.00 per share.

Morgans considered this offer a good one, given inherent difficulties for management in executing its turnaround strategy in the next few years. The emergence of another bidder was thought unlikely, given the strategic role United Malt serves to Malteries Soufflet.

Bell Potter pointed out Malteries Soufflet initially made a bid for United Malt last December and has lifted its offer three times since. Given the persistence shown, there’s thought to be a reasonable probability the deal will progress.

On the flipside, Mincor Resources had the dubious honour last week of heading up the lists for the largest percentage fall in both target price and forecast earnings.

The company had recently approached and been rejected by BHP Group in a bid to revise offtake agreements to allow for product specification variations.

Unfortunately, ore was then delivered to BHP that failed to meet a minimum nickel-to-arsenic ratio, and because of the resultant uncertainty, Mincor last week withdrew its FY23 production guidance.

Investors are now unable to ascertain the real impact on production or the duration of the issue, noted Bell Potter, which reduced its target to $1.40 from $1.70. The company’s average target price of three brokers (one Buy, two Holds) in the FNArena database fell to to $1.57 from $1.78.

Mincor is expected to release its official response to suitor Wyloo Metals $1.40 per share takeover offer on April 4, which Shaw and Partners still believes materially undervalues the company, despite recent headwinds and setbacks.

Both Morgan Stanley and Macquarie updated forecasts for stocks under their coverage within the Resources sector last week.

Macquarie is forecasting a 9% to 18% rise in the gold price between 2023 and 2027, while Morgan Stanley believes the fundamentals for gold remain strong, as interest rates could peak in the US and moderate US dollar strength, while inflation remains high.

These revised opinions meant Gold Road Resources, Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining filled the top three positions on the earnings upgrade table below.

Reliance Worldwide was next on the table after brokers reviewed the impact of new product launches in the Americas. For more detail please refer to the following article: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/03/30/added-bite-from-reliance-worldwides-new-products/

Total Buy recommendations comprise 58.74% of the total, versus 33.20% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.06%.

Upgrade

29METALS LIMITED ((29M)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley and Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/4/0

Morgan Stanley updates its forecasts for stocks under its coverage within the Australian Materials sector.

For base metals, the broker continues to favour aluminium over copper.

The analyst for 29Metals upgrades the rating to Equal-weight from Underweight after an around -50% share price fall since last December. A $1.30 target price is set (down from $1.50). Industry view: Attractive.

Macquarie reviews the Australian resources sector after revising commodity price forecasts: copper, gold and zinc forecasts are tipped to rise while nickel, cobalt, palladium and coal forecasts fall. Coking coal, iron ore and silver forecasts are mixed across the 2023 to 2027 forecast period. Coking coal forecasts fall sharply. Companies are upgraded and downgraded according to their exposures.

The broker upgrades near-term earnings forecasts between 14% to 23% for large caps with iron ore exposures.

Macquarie raises 29Metals EPS forecasts in FY23 to reflect higher copper price forecasts. FY24 EPS forecasts fall.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform. Target price rises 20% to $1.20 from $1.

ALLKEM LIMITED ((AKE)) Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Morgan Stanley updates its forecasts for stocks under its coverage within the Australian Materials sector.

In the lithium sub sector, the broker upgrades its rating for Allkem to Overweight from Underweight on valuation. The operating assets and growth pipeline are considered high quality.

A $13.30 target price is set. Industry View: Attractive.

ALS LIMITED ((ALQ)) Upgrade to Lighten from Sell by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/1/1

Ord Minnett increases its forecasts for mid-term revenue growth in ALS Ltd's Mineral segment due to a brighter five-year view for battery minerals growth.

The broker increases its target by 18% to $8.40 and upgrades its rating to Lighten from Sell in its first research update since transitioning to Morningstar from JP Morgan for whitelabeled research.

Previously, the FNArena database had an Accumulate rating and $13.20 target via the JP Morgan-based research.

See also ALQ downgrade.

ATLAS ARTERIA ((ALX)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 0/5/0

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating for Atlas Arteria to Hold from Lighten on valuation after a recent share price fall.

No changes are made to forecasts and the $6 target is unchanged.

CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED ((CCP)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating for Credit Corp to Buy from Accumulate on valuation after a recent share price fall.

No changes are made to forecasts and the $28 target is unchanged.

CHARTER HALL GROUP ((CHC)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/1/0

Ord Minnett does expect Charter Hall will report a drop in performance fees after the massive fees collected between 2019 and 2022, but continues to see meaningful growth ahead for the company.

The broker sees growing assets under management as underpinning base fee revenue and intermittent performance fees.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Accumulate and the target price of $16.20 is retained.

CHAMPION IRON LIMITED ((CIA)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Macquarie reviews the Australian resources sector after revising commodity price forecasts: copper, gold and zinc forecasts are tipped to rise while nickel, cobalt, palladium and coal forecasts fall. Coking coal, iron ore and silver forecasts are mixed across the 2023 to 2027 forecast period. Companies are upgraded and downgraded according to their exposures.

The broker upgrades near-term earnings forecasts between 14% to 23% for large caps with iron ore exposures.

Macquarie upgrades Champion Iron to Outperform from Neutral, nominating as a preferred sector pick. Target price rises to $8 from $7.70.

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED ((IRI)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/0/0

While no changes are made to forecasts, Bell Potter upgrades its rating for Integrated Research to Buy from Hold given the unchanged 65c target price suggests more than 50% upside to the latest share price.

As no trading update is expected until around mid-July, the broker points to a lack of catalysts to lift the share price in the interim.