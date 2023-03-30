The Short Report – 30 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:02 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending March 24, 2023.

Last week saw the ASX200 steady and find a bottom post the banking crisis, before rallying this week.

On Tuesday, that rally was energised by a takeover offer for lithium miner Liontown Resources ((LTR)) from the world’s biggest lithium producer, US-based Albemarle. Liontown shares jumped 68%, and dragged up other listed lithium miners in sympathy, notably Core Lithium ((CXO)), Sayona Mining ((SYA)) and Lake Resources ((LKE)), among others.

What is notable is that as of last week, Liontown was 9.1% shorted, up from 8.4% the week before and Core Lithium was 10.1% shorted, up from 9.9%, while Sayona was largely steady on 8.6% and Lake Resources on 6.2%.

In other words, as of last week lithium miners were quite prevalent targets for the shorters, as lithium prices began to rollover. No doubt the extensive rallies seen for those miners on Tuesday owed a lot to short-covering.

Next week’s table will be interesting.

The other sector that continues to draw short interest is discretionary retail. Last week Temple & Webster ((TPW)) moved up from the 6% bracket, which also contains Breville Group ((BRG)), to the 7% bracket to join JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), while Harvey Norman ((HVN)) appeared at the bottom of the table at 5.2%.

Brokers have been constantly warning that successive RBA rate hikes, the end of the post-covid splurge, and the upcoming fixed interest mortgage “cliff” will all weigh on consumer spending in 2023.

Only one stock saw a short position change of one percentage point or more last week. Betmakers Technology ((BET)) shorts fell to 7.0% from 10.1%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     11.6
CXO   10.1
ZIP      10.0

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ESG Focus: ESG And The Hunt For Alpha

11:52 AM - ESG Focus
2
The Short Report – 30 Mar 2023

11:02 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Added Bite from Reliance Worldwide’s New Products

10:31 AM - Australia
4
Are Liquidity Concerns An issue For Evolution Mining?

10:00 AM - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: Beyond 4000

9:03 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
February Result Season 2023: The Wrap

Mar 09 2023 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Liquidity Wanes

Mar 07 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Near Term Weakness?

Feb 28 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-03-23

Mar 06 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Spending, Retail, Insurers 

Mar 10 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
The Short Report – 02 Mar 2023

Mar 02 2023 - Weekly Reports