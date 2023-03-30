The Short Report – 30 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:02 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending March 24, 2023.

Last week saw the ASX200 steady and find a bottom post the banking crisis, before rallying this week.

On Tuesday, that rally was energised by a takeover offer for lithium miner Liontown Resources ((LTR)) from the world’s biggest lithium producer, US-based Albemarle. Liontown shares jumped 68%, and dragged up other listed lithium miners in sympathy, notably Core Lithium ((CXO)), Sayona Mining ((SYA)) and Lake Resources ((LKE)), among others.

What is notable is that as of last week, Liontown was 9.1% shorted, up from 8.4% the week before and Core Lithium was 10.1% shorted, up from 9.9%, while Sayona was largely steady on 8.6% and Lake Resources on 6.2%.

In other words, as of last week lithium miners were quite prevalent targets for the shorters, as lithium prices began to rollover. No doubt the extensive rallies seen for those miners on Tuesday owed a lot to short-covering.

Next week’s table will be interesting.

The other sector that continues to draw short interest is discretionary retail. Last week Temple & Webster ((TPW)) moved up from the 6% bracket, which also contains Breville Group ((BRG)), to the 7% bracket to join JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), while Harvey Norman ((HVN)) appeared at the bottom of the table at 5.2%.

Brokers have been constantly warning that successive RBA rate hikes, the end of the post-covid splurge, and the upcoming fixed interest mortgage “cliff” will all weigh on consumer spending in 2023.

Only one stock saw a short position change of one percentage point or more last week. Betmakers Technology ((BET)) shorts fell to 7.0% from 10.1%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 11.6

CXO 10.1

ZIP 10.0