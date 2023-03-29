Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 29, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:23 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AKE ALL (2) BKW BRG CAR EHE EVN IPD KMD LYC NCK NSR (2) OFX PMV RBL RWC SEK SGR SM1 SMR TIE WES

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $11.53

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem has upgraded its Olaroz resource estimate by 27%, half of which was attributable to the Maria Victoria acquisition, observes Canaccord Genuity.

The broker says the upgrade propels the resource into the ranks of the world's largest lithium deposit and points to a 150-plus mine life.

The broker appreciates Allkem's strong earnings and low debt position, which position it well to fund growth.

Buy rating and $19.80 target price retained.

This report was published on March 29, 2023.

Target price is $19.80 Current Price is $11.53 Difference: $8.27

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.12, suggesting upside of 37.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 105.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 101.3, implying annual growth of 42.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 152.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 140.1, implying annual growth of 38.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $36.63

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Despite facing some near-term headwinds, specifically supply chain issues and long-term-growth expenditure, Goldman Sachs continues to find Aristocrat Leisure strategically the most diversified stock in its gaming coverage.

While the company has reported ongoing strength in its North American operations, Australia has been weak ahead of approaching elections. The region's profit has declined -28% in the first half.

The Buy rating and target price of $42.80 are retained.

This report was published on March 24, 2023.

Target price is $42.80 Current Price is $36.63 Difference: $6.17

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.73, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 77.00 cents and EPS of 195.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 186.9, implying annual growth of 30.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 80.00 cents and EPS of 201.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 198.8, implying annual growth of 6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Following an update from Aristocrat Leisure, Jarden has upgraded its full year earnings forecast by 1% on balance of assumed lower sales from Australia and New Zealand but higher sales from North America.

However, while North American casino revenue has to date remained strong, the broker sees potential that the depletion of household savings over the last year may impact on the amount of money consumers have available to spend over the remainder of the current fiscal year.

The Overweight rating and target price of $39.04 are retained.

This report was published on March 27, 2023.

Target price is $39.04 Current Price is $36.63 Difference: $2.41

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.73, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 56.00 cents and EPS of 187.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 186.9, implying annual growth of 30.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 190.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 198.8, implying annual growth of 6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BKW BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $22.58

Jarden rates ((BKW)) as Neutral (3) -

Brickworks has delivered a first half earnings result of $607m, a significant beat to consensus forecasts thanks to property earnings. Looking ahead, Jarden notes demand for building products is likely to weaken over the coming fiscal year.

The property trust remains key to growth for the company, says Jarden, noting that current average rent in the trust remains -$35-40 per square metre below market. According to the company, rental reversion, as well as new development, could see annualised rent income lift to $275m from a current $178m in around five years.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $28.50 from $27.40.

This report was published on March 27, 2023.

Target price is $28.50 Current Price is $22.58 Difference: $5.92

If BKW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.62, suggesting upside of 17.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 329.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 332.8, implying annual growth of -40.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 112.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.2, implying annual growth of -59.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 67.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $18.63

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Overweight (1) -

With Breville Group's peer group concluding its reporting season, Wilsons highlights sector-wide continued weakness across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and in North America.

The broker points out outlook statements across the sector suggest an expectation of low to mid single digit volume declines over 2023, while destocking looks set to continue in the first quarter but may be close to complete.

The Overweight rating and target price of $23.50 are retained.

This report was published on March 28, 2023.

Target price is $23.50 Current Price is $18.63 Difference: $4.87

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.36, suggesting upside of 25.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 76.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 88.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.7, implying annual growth of 14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources