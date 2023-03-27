Top Picks In The Technology, Media and Telecom Sector

Australia | 10:32 AM

Following the recent reporting season, brokers assemble their highest-conviction selections in the technology, media and telecoms space.

-Morgan Stanley expects ongoing volatility in the TMT sector

-While Citi expects a swing to durable growth as interest rates peak

-Brokers recommendseveral keystocks in common

-Share price swings following February results season

By Mark Woodruff

Following the February reporting season, analystsreviewtheir outlooks for the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector and settleupon their highest-conviction stock ideas.

Some of these key picks repeatacross different broking houses for names such asTelstra ((TLS)), Carsales ((CAR)), REA Group ((REA)), Xero ((XRO)) and NextDC ((NXT)).

In general, the analysts expect stock performance will continue to be driven by the macroeconomic backdrop with ongoing volatility due to the twin impacts of slowing economic growth and rising interest rates.

Morgan Stanley still foreseesongoing share price volatility and suggests investors concentrate on high-quality names, with positive free cashflow, strong balance sheets and a clear runway to profit growth.

More positively,Citi expects pressure will be easesoon on theTechnology and Communications sector asinterestratespeak, and suggestsinvestors will switch their focus to durable growth.

Confining its researchto theTechnology sector, Goldman Sachs leans towardreasonable valuations in the current interest rate environment, and companies wheremanagement hasexertedtight cost control, or isin the process of implementing cost-out programs.

High levels of recurring revenue, defensive end-markets and ownership of mission-critical products are further attributesthe broker is seeking.

From among its Buy recommendations, Goldmans singles out the more offensive Xero and Life360 ((360)), which are currently trading at low valuations and are progressing to free cash flow profitability.

Additionally, the analysts prefer profitabledefensive exposures with resilient end-markets such as REA Group, Data#3 ((DTL)) and Macquarie Telecom ((MAQ)),in an environment where profitable tech continues to trade at a large premium to non-profitable.

Companieswith high labour costs as a percentageof opexare expectedto trim their sailsas a way ofmovingup the profitability ladder.

Morgan Stanley prefersTelstra, WiseTech Global ((WTC)) and Carsales from within itsresearch coverage of the Telcos, Technology and Internet/Classifieds sub sectors, respectively.

The broker appreciates Telstras defensive qualities and forecasts a return to rising earnings and dividends. Its felt extra value can also be unlocked in a variety of ways from InfraCo.

WiseTech has a realistic opportunity to be the global leader in a very large market, while the analyst for Carsales believes the market is underestimating the earnings power for the Australian business, withhigher-risk international operations lendingfurther growth potential.

In order of preference, Citis top picks in the Technology and Communications sector are SiteMinder ((SDR)), Xero, Domain Holdings ((DHG)), REA Group, NextDC and Serko ((SKO)). Bottom-ranked are Zip Co ((ZIP)) and Appen ((APX)).

This broker sees downside risks to its forecasts for both Netwealth Group ((NWL)) and HUB24 ((HUB)) due to recent market volatility, which impacts upon funds under administration (FUA) and may also restrict flows.

Macquaries picks

Early in March, Macquarie suggested it was too early to acquire stocks that experienced cyclically-driven earnings downgrades in the reporting season.

This broker expressed a preference for the defensive earnings atTelstra and Carsales or shares in structural growers such as IDP Education ((IEL)) and NextDC. All are rated Overweight.