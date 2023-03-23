Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 23, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

SMR STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $3.31

Petra Capital rates ((SMR)) as Buy (1) -

BHP Group ((BHP)) is selling its Daunia and Blackwater met coal mines in the Bowen Basin in QLD, and Stanmore Resources has been formally invited to participate.

Petra Capital feels the company will need to remain fiscally disciplined given it has no boundary coal. Management is not expected to be interested in Blackwater, which shows zero apparent synergies with existing Stanmore operations.

The Buy rating is maintained and a $5.41 target set.

This report was published on March 13, 2023.

Target price is $5.41 Current Price is $3.31 Difference: $2.1

If SMR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.25 cents and EPS of 116.93 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.83.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 34.03 cents and EPS of 80.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.11.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

SOP SYNERTEC CORPORATION LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.26

Shaw and Partners rates ((SOP)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners has initiated coverage on Synertec, which is described as "a technology design and development company enabling a low carbon future through innovative technology solutions", with the company recently announcing a commercial order from Santos ((STO)).

In particular, the broker highlights the opportunity in Powerhouse, a technology enabling users to super charge a solar battery array using artificial intelligence to optimise energy discharge, that Shaw and Partners finds to be super scalable.

Discussions are underway for large-scale roll out of Powerhouse to other Santos sites.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.42.

This report was published on March 16, 2023.

Target price is $0.42 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.16

If SOP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 146.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.18.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 218.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.12.

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $7.22

Jarden rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Telix Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval for an expanded indication for its Illuccix, with the expanded label allowing for the identification and selection of patients who are candidates for PSMA-directed radioligand therapy.

As Jarden points out, the announcement expands the total addressable market by 25%, with Telix Pharmaceuticals suggesting the indication has a 32,000 patient population.

The broker notes the announcement may have been expected by the market, but is still encouraging. The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $8.78 from $8.31.

This report was published on March 17, 2023.

Target price is $8.78 Current Price is $7.22 Difference: $1.56

If TLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 70.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 288.80.

