Treasure Chest: Woodside’s Dividend Enigma

By Greg Peel

Whose Idea Is It?

Jarden

The subject:

Woodside Energy ((WDS))

More info:

This morning Woodside Energy went ex a dividend of US144c fully-franked which suggests a gross yield (including franking) of 8%.

When Woodside reported its 2022 earnings result last month, brokers agreed this would be the last of the super-dividends, reflective of sky-high LNG prices brought about by the war, that we will see from here.

The earnings result itself was a messy affair, featuring higher than expected costs in areas such as royalties and hedging, but with the important numbers having been flagged at the company’s earlier production report release, brokers were not much fussed. All focus was on dividend policy going forward.