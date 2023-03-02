Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 02, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M ACL ADH (3) ALU APE ARB ASG AX1 BEN BSL CAI CAJ CGC CSX DRE DRR (2) EGG EML EQT ESK GMG GNX GQG HLA HT1 IDX (4) ING (3) IPH IRE KAR MAQ MFG MGV NAB NST NWH OCL OML (2) ORA ORR PLS PPE PWH (2) QBE (2) RWC SHL SUL SYM TLX WBC (2) WSP (2) WTC (2)

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $6.58

Wilsons rates ((A2M)) as Market Weight (3) -

a2 Milk Co's 1H results beat Wilsons forecasts due to higher-than-expected gross margins. However, FY23 guidance was reiterated as higher expected costs offset the gross margin beat in the 1H.

The analyst cautions the China infant formula market remains challenging with pressure from competing domestic brands and a declining birth rate. A new national standards process for China label product is also thought to present near-term risk to market stability.

The target rises to $6.52 from $5.46 mainly reflective of the broker's roll forward of its earnings capitalisation to FY24 from FY23. The Market-weight rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $6.52 Current Price is $6.58 Difference: minus $0.06 (current price is over target).

If A2M meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.33, suggesting downside of -19.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.3, implying annual growth of 33.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.0.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.61

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as Neutral (3) -

First half results were mixed with revenue below forecasts while net profit was slightly ahead. It appears Australian Clinical Labs booked $6.2m in "other income" in the period. No FY23 guidance was provided and the 50-70% payout guidance has been maintained.

The company expects to maintain margins that are consistent or superior to the first half, with the Medlab acquisition helping to support margins through a declining trend in covid testing. Neutral rating and $3.40 target maintained.

This report was published on February 20, 2023.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $3.61 Difference: minus $0.21 (current price is over target).

If ACL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.05.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.36

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Hold (3) -

Adairs' December-half result met Canaccord Genuity's top-line forecasts but disappointed at the earnings (EBIT) level by -6%.

While returns from Focus proved a beat, operational issues at Mocka and Adairs dragged on margins.

The broker says management is addressing the margin question but doubts the cost-issue will be entirely resolved.

While Canaccord Genuity believes the company's share price has more than priced in the bad news, it is keeping a keen eye peeled for any signs of slowing revenue given the macro environment.

EPS and DPS forecasts are cut in FY23 and FY24. Hold recommendation retained. Target price rises to $2.40 from $2.30.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.36 Difference: $0.04

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.65, suggesting upside of 12.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 26.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.6, implying annual growth of 0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Neutral (3) -

First half results were slightly ahead of expectations as a weaker performance by Adairs/Mocka was offset by Focus. Focus benefited from high levels of product availability and short lead times versus peers as well as a more favourable price point, Goldman Sachs explains.

Margins in Adairs and Mocka were well below expectations, predominantly reflecting logistics headwinds. Goldman Sachs expects margins will remain challenged amid a weaker outlook for discretionary expenditure. Neutral rating retained. Target is reduced to $3.10 from $3.15.

This report was published on February 20, 2023.

Target price is $3.10 Current Price is $2.36 Difference: $0.74

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.65, suggesting upside of 12.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 26.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.6, implying annual growth of 0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 32.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Despite an in-line first half sales result from Adairs, Wilsons notes the retailer's earnings of $35.5m were a -10.3% miss to its forecasts. Post result, the company downgraded its full year earnings guidance by -6.3% at the mid-point to $70-80m.

While the guidance downgrade was disappointing, the broker finds the new range achievable for Adairs but highlights broader headwinds for the homewares sector reduces confidence in the FY24 outlook.

The Market Weight rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.40 from $2.30.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.36 Difference: $0.04

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.65, suggesting upside of 12.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 27.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.6, implying annual growth of 0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 30.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources