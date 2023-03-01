Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 01, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

A2M ABP ADA AMP ASX BLX CQR DHG (2) DTL GDI HDN IPH IPL IRE OCL ORA S32 SLX SRV SUL SYM TLS WHC

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $6.62

Bell Potter rates ((A2M)) as Buy (1) -

a2 Milk Co's December-half underlying result outpaced Bell Potter's forecasts, despite a small miss on revenue. Net cash disappointed sharply, due a -$105.5m working capital investment in anticipation of regulatory changes in china.

Management forecasts double digit growth in revenue in FY23. EPS forecasts rise 5% in FY23; 6% in FY24; and 2% in FY25.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $7.65 from $6.80

This report was published on February 20, 2023.

Target price is $7.65 Current Price is $6.62 Difference: $1.03

If A2M meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.33, suggesting downside of -19.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.0, implying annual growth of 33.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.84

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden applauds the proactivity of the Abacus Property board in seeking to close a discount in valuation by aiming to de-staple the Storage King business into an externally managed REIT.

The analyst needs to see more details on the proposal before including any upside and/or costs in forecasts.

After reviewing 1H results, the broker lowers forecasts for funds from operations (FFO) to reflect higher overhead expenses and rising interest rates. These lower forecasts are partially offset by stronger-than-expected momentum in Storage.

The target rises to $3.30 from $3.20. Buy.

This report was published on February 17, 2023.

Target price is $3.30 Current Price is $2.84 Difference: $0.46

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.19, suggesting upside of 12.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.7, implying annual growth of -69.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.30 cents and EPS of 19.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of -3.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.65

Bell Potter rates ((ADA)) as Buy (1) -

Adacel Technologies' December-half revenue missed Bell Potter's forecasts by -6% due to a weaker than expected performance from the higher margin Services division arising from a lower than forecast revenue contribution from its core ATOP contract. But Systems outpaced.

The company closed the half with a net cash position near zero and management downgraded guidance due to delays in Ukraine, and to reflect the ATOP reduction.

Management points to a strong pipeline and advises it expects to win several large contracts over the next 18 months. EPS forecasts fall -11% in FY23; -8% in FY24; and -7% in FY25 to reflect weakness in the Services division.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls -26% to 85c from $1.15.

This report was published on March 20, 2023.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.205

If ADA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.06 cents and EPS of 3.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.55.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.03

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

While AMP managed costs well in FY22, the company pointed to less scope over FY23 for further cost reductions (due to inflation), which removes a key earnings driver, notes Jarden.

Australian Wealth Management (AWM) experienced higher outflows in assets under management (AUM), which were offset by stronger Bank lending growth, explains the analyst.

The broker points out lower pro forma surplus capital reduces the scope for additional capital management over the next year.

After making EPS downgrades, the analyst lowers the target to $1.22 from $1.35. The Neutral rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 17, 2023.

Target price is $1.22 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $0.185

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.22, suggesting upside of 17.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 8.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.5, implying annual growth of 26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources