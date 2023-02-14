Whitehaven Coal: Opportunity Presents

Technicals | 10:27 AM

By Michael Gable

US markets have spent the past week easing back in an orderly way as head into Tuesday night's CPI release.

The Australian market has pulled back a bit more these past few days as we expected because of its overbought nature.

Due to these consolidations occurring, we don't have many buying opportunities at this point in time, but we are seeing some stocks start to consolidate and provide potential set-ups for the next round of opportunities around the corner.

This week's charting section looks at Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)).

After peaking in October, we can see that WHC then corrected against the prior rally by trading sideways in a range.

Last Friday, it briefly broke under the November low before quickly rebounding on strong volume (circled). This "doji" candlestick on the chart is a classic reversal sign and we may have seen a "false break" with WHC.

We will know if this is the case if WHC can remain above Friday's low for the next few days.

If this does indeed prove to be a false break, then we should end up with a powerful rally that may take WHC back up towards $11. Current levels are therefore a buying opportunity where initial stops can be placed under Friday's low.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

