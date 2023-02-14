Weak Listings Not Insurmountable For REA Group

Australia | 10:46 AM

REA Group focuses on yield growth through price rises and deeper penetration, amid an uncertain listings environment.

-Weak listings and tough comparables have injected some caution in REA Group's FY23 guidance

-Management intends to increase agent prices more than 6% for FY24

-Broker views polarised around cautious versus more optimistic projections

By Danielle Austin

A weak listing environment poses real risk to REA Group’s ((REA)) targeted positive jaws over the full fiscal year, according to analysts post the company's release of half-year financials.

However, despite uncertainty around listings volumes, these same analysts have largely been pleased by the company’s focus on driving double-digit yield growth through price rises and deeper penetration, and its progress towards this target in the first half.

The company did qualify achieving its goal is dependent on the listings environment, and may therefore not be met.

REA Group reported revenue of $617m and earnings of $359m in the half, both a beat to consensus expectations, and net profit of $205m, a -1% miss to consensus. While listings declined -9% year-on-year in the half, 11% yield growth, driven by increased depth penetration and price rises, went some way in offsetting.

Updated guidance has second half operating expenditure declining year-on-year in the second half, implying a full year low single digit increase. Notably, this is lowered from prior guidance of mid to high single digit growth.

The company suggested “healthy” price increases would be communicated to agents in the coming month, previously indicating a 6% price increase should be the minimum expected. Citi (Buy, target price $144.00) expects a 7.5% year-on-year price increase for FY24 is likely.

Analysts agree new company outlook is more realistic compared to previous optimistic view

Citi expects the company will face tough comparables in the coming June quarter. Given this headwind, the broker was unsurprised by the cautionary outlook presented by the company, having found the company’s previous view somewhat optimistic.