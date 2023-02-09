The Short Report – 09 Feb 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:51 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 2, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 started to plateau as it snuck above 7500 resistance, and that theme has continued this week.

Some reminiscences from last week’s Report:

“Megaport ((MP1)) is a case in point, after falling -24% on Tuesday following a weak trading update. Megaport shorts fell to 9.8% last week from 10.2%, but we’ll see what this week brings.”

It brought a return to 10.7% shorted. In for the kill.

“Flight Centre ((FLT)) nonetheless remains steadfastly atop the table on 13.9%. Yesterday Flight Centre completed an institutional placement to raise funds for an acquisition, and the stock shot up 8%.

“It is unclear how many institutions make up that 13.9%, with the placement providing the opportunity to close shorts. We’ll see where we end up in next week’s data.”

Flight Centre shorts tumbled to 13.8% from 13.9%. Either those shorters are not instos, or they’re not interested yet in taking profits, despite the gift.

Otherwise it was a pretty quiet week in Short Land as we head towards the bulk of the earnings season. So far there’s been some squaring up ahead of results at the low end of the 5%-plus shorted table, with no significant moves apparent.

The total number of shorted stocks on the table has reduced by three, with no new entrants last week.

We might however note that shorts in JB Hi-Fi ticked up to 6.2% from 5.7% last week – not a major move, but trading floors are strewn, over many years, with the corpses of those bold enough to take a bet against JB’s earnings result.

Good luck.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 13.8

BET 12.9

MP1 10.7