FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2023

Australia | Feb 07 2023

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
  • ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
  • ((CIA)) - Champion Iron
  • ((CCP)) - Credit Corp
  • ((DDH)) - DDH1
  • ((DXC)) - Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
  • ((IGO)) - IGO
  • ((JHG)) - Janus Henderson
  • ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
  • ((PNI)) - Pinnacle Investment Management
  • ((RMD)) - ResMed

FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2023

