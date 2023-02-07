FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2023

Australia | Feb 07 2023
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
- ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
- ((CIA)) - Champion Iron
- ((CCP)) - Credit Corp
- ((DDH)) - DDH1
- ((DXC)) - Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
- ((IGO)) - IGO
- ((JHG)) - Janus Henderson
- ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
- ((PNI)) - Pinnacle Investment Management
- ((RMD)) - ResMed
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
