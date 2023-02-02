Westpac: Patience Required

Technicals | 10:26 AM

This story features WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBC

Westpac ((WBC))

Bottom Line 01/02/23

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: $18.80

Resistance Levels: $27.12 / $30.44 / $35.39

Technical Discussion

Reasons to remain bullish long term (caution short-term):

→ Some analysts suspect the big four banks will provide their strongest pre-provision profit and growth in more than a decade.

→ Net interest margins are unlikely to peak until H2 this year.

→ Higher costs have been offset by higher net interest income and a lower bad debt outlook.

→ Interest rate leverage in the net interest margin was a highlight within results.

→ Consolidating following the recent leg higher.

We were asking the question last time as to whether a small consolidation pattern was about to complete. The answer is a categorical no. It’s not ideal as it means the lacklustre price action has continued for longer than would be deemed ideal at this stage of the trend. More on that below. Not that the lack of traction moves us to a bearish stance, yet it’s put the patterns under pressure. Either way, it’s now more important than ever the next significant move is to the upside. Several of the large brokers have become more sceptical about the medium to longer-term picture for the big four banks. It’s not a reason to be alarmed as first and foremost we are technical analysts. However, if you like combining fundamental and technical analysis it’s less than ideal.

As stated above, the continued sideways grind hasn’t done us any favours. This is especially true from an Elliott Wave perspective. Before we get into the smaller degree patterns let’s take a look at the larger ones. The good news is that they remain bullish for now. Waves-1 and-2 aren’t textbook but they show symmetry which is the next best thing. As can be seen, wave-2 terminated smack bang on the 61.8% retracement level. Not only that, but impulsive price action kicked in off those significant lows. Minor degree, waves-i and-ii are also in place. In stocks, wave-iii is usually the strongest of all the impulsive waves, but it hasn’t been the way forward – at least not yet. The initial thrust higher was fine but we can’t ignore the lack of traction over the past few weeks. It’s now putting serious pressure on the smaller degree patterns. It may be stating the obvious, but the smaller degree patterns make up the larger ones. In other words, if they start to take a different path, a red flag is immediately raised.

Ignoring the wave count for a moment leaves us with a consolidation phase that’s been unfolding since mid-October last year. In its own right is a bullish proposition as it’s forming following a decent leg higher. Nothing is guaranteed but price will normally break in the direction of the prior trend. However, with the stock sitting smack bang in the middle of the consolidation pattern there is still work to do before the upper boundary is overcome.

Trading Strategy

We initiated a long trade in Westpac in mid-October last year. Unfortunately, since that time price has meandered sideways with no conviction whatsoever. However, we’ll continue to hold and respect our protective stop at $20.00. It was already a low-risk entry so we can’t reduce the risk at this stage. A push above the upper boundary of the congestion pattern would allow us to amend the protective stop. In the meantime, more patience is required.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS