Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 23, 2023

AKE (2) AUT BGA BGL BML BRB CAI CBA CEL CMM CVN DEG DMP DTL EVN GCY GMD GOR IMD JBH KSN MGV MHJ MZZ NST NWL ORR PDI PDN PRU RED RIO RMS RRL SBM SLR SMP STO TIE TUL WGX ZIP

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $12.80

Bell Potter rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem's Olaroz project delivered a record quarter, with lithium carbonate production of 4,300 tonnes and sales of 3,100 tonnes, and Bell Potter notes first production from the Stage 2 expansion is expected in the second quarter.

The broker also expects Mt Cattlin is through the worst of its low grades and difficult zones, with full year guidance implying an "ambitious" second half production recovery. The company also delays first production from Sal de Vida to mid-2024.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $19.36 from $19.45.

This report was published on January 19, 2023.

Target price is $19.36 Current Price is $12.80 Difference: $6.56

If AKE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 51% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.56, suggesting upside of 25.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 131.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.17%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.9, implying annual growth of 58.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 152.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 151.7, implying annual growth of 34.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem's December quarter lithium carbonate production outpaced Goldman Sachs' forecasts by 16% and consensus by 19%, the company posting record production.

Spodumene production at Mr Cattlin disappointed both the broker and consensus in terms of grade but the broker says progress suggests June-half production will meet production and cost guidance while realised pricing is likely to improve in the March quarter.

Goldman Sachs expects operational improvements will continue in the second half and observes development projects are steady as she goes. The broker expects resource update across most assets in the June half.

Buy rating retained, the broker noting the company is trading at a discount to peers. Allkem remains Goldman Sachs's preferred sector pick. Target price rises 17% to $15.50 from $15.20 on January 18.

This report was published on January 18, 2023.

Target price is $15.50 Current Price is $12.80 Difference: $2.7

If AKE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.56, suggesting upside of 25.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.05 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.9, implying annual growth of 58.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 59.00 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 151.7, implying annual growth of 34.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUT AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.06

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUT)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity expects the operating challenges that impacted gold producers and developers in the last year largely persisted in the December quarter, but that some inflationary pressures started to ease.

More positively the US gold price had a strong finish to the year, up 9% quarter-on-quarter, and Canaccord Genuity expects the trading environment, and particularly a likely pause in rate rises from the Fed, to support a rising gold price over 2023. The broker lifts its long-term price expectations 7%.

For Auteco Minerals, the broker retains a Speculative Buy rating and the target price increases to $0.17 from $0.15.

This report was published on January 18, 2023.

Target price is $0.17 Current Price is $0.06 Difference: $0.109

If AUT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 179% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $3.94

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Hold (3) -

In reviewing its outlook for Bega Cheese, Bell Potter highlights milk supply growth and skim milk powder commodity returns have disappointed. According to the broker, domestic milk production has remained under pressure, with supply down -7.2% year-on-year through November.

More positively, mozzarella returns have remained fairly stable. The broker does see risk for Bega Cheese through FY23 given weaker commodity price trends, but notes potential for farmgate pricing pressures to ease in FY24.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.20 from $3.70.

This report was published on January 19, 2023.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $3.94 Difference: $0.26

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.74, suggesting downside of -6.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.79%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.5, implying annual growth of 56.6%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.8.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 17.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.79%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.9, implying annual growth of 51.2%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources