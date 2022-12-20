Material Matters: The Outlook For Lithium

Commodities | Dec 20 2022

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: brokers have divergent near-term views though are generally positive on the longer-term outlook for lithium.

-Brokers vary on the near-term outlook for lithium

-Citis higher-for-longer view tied to electric vehicle demand

-Recent lithium pricing leads to share price volatility

-Preferred stocks in the sector

By Mark Woodruff

Volatility is to be expected for lithium stocks in a commodity market forecast to grow eight times over the decade, according to UBS.

And volatility is what investors have experienced for most ASX-listed lithium names since mid-November.

Macquarie attributes recent share price falls to market sentiment and demand seasonality and remains constructive on the near-term outlook.

Morgan Stanley has an opposing view for the near term.

Its felt last weeks auction clearance price on Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) Battery Material Exchange (BME) platform provides part justification for the brokers recent move to an Underweight stance on lithium stocks under its coverage.

However, the analysts acknowledge further data points will be required to confirm a trend.

This brokers weaker near-term view is based on caution around battery over-production in China, subsidies being partly phased out and consumer caution impacting electric vehicle (EV) demand.

Citi and UBS also have misgivings regarding the near term though retain a positive longer-term view.

The most detailed recent report was compiled by JP Morgan on global supply of lithium, which refers to global plans for around 100 individual projects. A smaller market deficit in 2023 is now forecast and a fresh wave of supply is expected to hit from 2027 onwards.

Despite this, the broker forecasts a market deficit until 2026 and sees strong valuation support, high production growth, and low multiples for its preferred lithium plays in Australia.

Higher for longer?

Citis higher-for-longer outlook for lithium is based upon the commoditys high exposure to the rollout of EVs globally, but most notably in China.

The broker makes material earnings upgrades to stocks within its Lithium sector coverage to align with the consensus view. While lithium prices have peaked, near-term downside is thought to be limited, particularly for contract pricing.

UBS is also confident on a medium-to long-term view though points to near-term risks relating to EV demand.

The scale at which lithium supply must grow to meet demand is unlike other commodities, points out Citi. As a result, prices should remain disconnected from the cost curve over the medium term.

The analysts find it hard to make a bearish case on a supply response. Indeed, supply may be threatened by technical challenges, cost inflation and long lead times for permits to be granted.

In the near term, the broker feels battery supply chain destocking may weigh on sentiment though Chinas reopening plans have potentially reduced downside risks substantially.

It should be noted,the analysts at Citi have not factored in a larger potential recession, which could cause weaker EV and non-EV segment sales.

Forecasts and definitions

Citi raises its long-term (real)spodumeneprice forecast to US$1,000/t from US$850/t and lifts its 2023 battery gradelithium carbonateforecast to US$60,000/t from US$40,000/t.

JP Morgan forecasts US$1,250/t for spodumene and a long-term price of $18,000/t forcarbonate hydroxide.

Carbonate prices should maintain a premium over hydroxide in 2023, according to Citi, due to demand for lithium iron phosphate cathodes.

For the uninitiated, lithium carbonate is a lithium compound which associates with carbonates to become a salt and is mainly produced by extracting it from underground brine pools.

Lithium hydroxide is a lithium-based compound, which compared to lithium carbonate, decomposes at a lower temperature, allowing the process of producing battery cathodes to be more sustainable and results in a long-lasting final product.

Spodumene is considered the most important lithium ore mineral due to its high lithium content.

Recent lithium pricing leads to share price volatility

As an indication that spodumene pricing may be coming under pressure, Pilbara Minerals accepted a bid on its BMX platform on December 14 which was around -3% lower than the winning price in mid-November.

The pricing on this platform is regarded by the market as a leading indicator for other spodumene prices, explains Morgan Stanley. Hence, the lower pricing garnered extensive market attention and led to share price falls in the sector.