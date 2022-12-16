Material Matters: The Outlook For Commodities

Commodities | 12:41 PM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: broker outlooks for the commodity sector, iron ore, lithium and gold.

-Broker outlooks for the commodities sector

-Recent ratings changes for ASX-listed iron ore stocks

-Divergent broker views on the lithium sector

-Preferred stocks in the gold sector

By Mark Woodruff

The outlook for commodities

Looking beyond a global economic slowdown sometime in 2023, Longview Economics sees an increasingly positive longer-term outlook for commodity prices.

This view is based upon a lack of capital expenditure from producers and suppliers across a range of key commodities, which is likely to spur the next commodity super-cycle. Also, a large volume of commodities will be required for decarbonisation and the ‘greenification’ of economies.

After a period of weakness in 2023, Longview expects metal prices will return to high levels.

Currently, Morgan Stanley points out commodities markets are caught in the crossfire between the potential for recession in most developed markets in 2023 and ongoing reopening momentum in China.

In November, when the Chinese government started to ease covid restrictions and announced more meaningful property stimulus, UBS felt the macro backdrop for commodities improved meaningfully.

These developments triggered a short squeeze/rotation leading to a 37% lift in iron ore and copper prices, a 24% increase for nickel, while copper and aluminium bounced 10%, and a significant rally in mining stocks ensued.

While the China reopening may result in pent-up demand and possible restocking, the market has priced in a faster improvement than UBS expected, even when risks remain from a Europe/US recession, a likely uneven exit from covid and structural issues within the Chinese property sector.

JP Morgan agrees and suggests the recent rally in commodity share prices has already priced in a China reopening. It’s felt the market could pivot back to global recession concerns in early 2023 or begin to worry about an interrupted or less aggressive China reopening.

Citi lends even more support to this view by suggesting China’s reopening presents risks around expectations, and on a 12-month view sees more downside than upside for commodity prices.

Regarding commodity preferences, UBS leans toward thermal coal, zinc and aluminium which should benefit from the energy crisis, while lithium, copper and nickel are favoured for an attractive medium-term outlook.

Morgan Stanley believes the risk reward ratio still looks generally favourable for iron ore, oil copper, aluminium and gold, though is wary of the lithium sector.

Longview Economics expects an economic slowdown will weigh on oil demand through to mid-2023, if not beyond. It’s felt in that a decline in global oil demand will be the key driver of ongoing supply surpluses and further weakness in oil prices in the first half of next year.

Europe will struggle to rebuild gas inventories ahead of winter 2023/24 without Russian supply and with China reopening, according to UBS, which will result in high gas and coal prices.

Within the coal sector, the broker likes Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) from a total returns perspective. Citi agrees and this week upgraded its rating to Buy from Neutral for both Whitehaven and New Hope Corp ((NHC)).

Recent broker views on iron ore

The spot iron-ore price has rebounded and is trading above US$100/t.

Macquarie still envisages upside momentum for iron ore miners, with Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)) having the most potential for significant earnings upside.

The analysts continue to prefer BHP Group ((BHP)) over Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Fortescue, due to a strong balance sheet and multiple growth options, both organic and inorganic.

The most notable change to the broker’s recent commodity forecasts is near-term upgrades to iron ore prices on improved market sentiment, despite the absence of “fundamental backing”.

Citi also expects iron ore pricing will remain strong in the near term and this week raised its 2023 forecast to US$109/t from US$96/t. An even higher price could result in the case of a major China credit easing during the first quarter of 2023 and/or an accelerated China reopening plan.

Taking a counter view, UBS believes the risk/reward balance for iron ore has worsened, and this week downgraded its ratings for BHP Group and Rio Tinto to Sell. Both stocks were considered expensive and trading ahead of fundamentals. A Sell rating was retained for Fortescue Metals Group.