Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Dec 2022

By Greg Peel

The US will see the November PPI tonight and CPI on Tuesday night but I’d wager that even if either come in “hot”, ie show an increase after a couple of months of decrease, the Fed will still likely only deliver a 50 point rate hike on Wednesday night.

The Fed may be data-dependent but is reactive to the trend, not to short term data volatility.

On Thursday the US releases retail sales and industrial production numbers.

The ECB and the Bank of England follow the Fed with policy meetings later next week.

China reports November retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment data.

New Zealand reports September quarter GDP.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday and November jobs on Thursday.

Thursday also brings the expiry of December quarter ASX derivatives, which can often lead to non-fundamental volatility.

It’s the final week of the year for AGMs, and ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), National Bank ((NAB)) and Westpac ((WBC)) will wrap things up along with Magellan Financial ((MFG)), Orica ((ORI)), Elders ((ELD)), Computershare ((CPU)) and Link Administration ((LNK)).

