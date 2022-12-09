Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Dec 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:04 AM

This story features AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANZ

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The US will see the November PPI tonight and CPI on Tuesday night but I’d wager that even if either come in “hot”, ie show an increase after a couple of months of decrease, the Fed will still likely only deliver a 50 point rate hike on Wednesday night.

The Fed may be data-dependent but is reactive to the trend, not to short term data volatility.

On Thursday the US releases retail sales and industrial production numbers.

The ECB and the Bank of England follow the Fed with policy meetings later next week.

China reports November retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment data.

New Zealand reports September quarter GDP.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday and November jobs on Thursday.

Thursday also brings the expiry of December quarter ASX derivatives, which can often lead to non-fundamental volatility.

It’s the final week of the year for AGMs, and ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), National Bank ((NAB)) and Westpac ((WBC)) will wrap things up along with Magellan Financial ((MFG)), Orica ((ORI)), Elders ((ELD)), Computershare ((CPU)) and Link Administration ((LNK)).

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

ANZ CPU ELD LNK MFG NAB ORI WBC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANZ - AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CPU - COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ELD - ELDERS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: LNK - LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MFG - MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB - NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ORI - ORICA LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBC - WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 December 2022

11:57 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 09, 2022

11:31 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Dec 2022

11:04 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Longer Term Outperformance For Pexa Group?

10:37 AM - Australia
5
In Brief: Insurers, Healthcare, Contractors, Classifieds, Retail 

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian Banks: Tailwinds Now, Headwinds Next

Nov 23 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: The Uranium Sprott Market

Nov 15 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-11-22

Nov 14 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
The Short Report – 10 Nov 2022

Nov 10 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 18-11-22

Nov 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Load Up The Camels

Nov 22 2022 - Weekly Reports