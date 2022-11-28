Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Nov 28 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ASX BML BSL CWP EHL ENN GNC ICT IPH LOV (2) MIN NAN NHF NUF PDL PSQ SHL (2) TPW WEB (2)

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $72.44

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Now that CHESS replacement risks are fully priced-in and both trading and capital raising are on cyclical lows, Jarden upgrades its rating for the ASX to Neutral from Underweight.

The replacement of the distributed ledger technology will result in a -$250m writedown and potentially increase opex to upgrade IT capabilities, explains the broker.

However, the analyst feels a buffer is provided by a debt free balance sheet and a strong FY23 earnings margin.

The target rises to $70.00 from $68.05.

This report was published on November 24, 2022.

Target price is $70.00 Current Price is $72.44 Difference: minus $2.44 (current price is over target).

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $77.03, suggesting upside of 6.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 243.70 cents and EPS of 270.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 271.5, implying annual growth of 3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 246.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 259.10 cents and EPS of 287.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 282.9, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 256.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BML BOAB METALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.33

Shaw and Partners rates ((BML)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners expects a definitive feasibility study from Boab Metals on its Sorby Hills project this quarter, anticipating a larger project than outlined by the pre-feasibility study given measured resource has increased 78%, and has incorporated this into forecasts.

The broker anticipates the plant will include a ball mill to increase throughput to 2m tonnes per annum, and notes offtake agreements are ready to be finalised following the definitive feasibility study.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.80 from $1.00.

This report was published on November 21, 2022.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.475

If BML meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 146% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.54.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.87.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $17.20

Jarden rates ((BSL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden lowers its earnings forecasts for BlueScope Steel due mainly to lower US hot rolled copper (HRC) pricing and reduced spread assumptions in light of market conditions. Lower earnings in the US are partially offset by an increased NZ earnings forecast.

Despite the lower US forecasts, the analyst feels the US steel HRC price is close to the bottom.

The broker reduces its target price to $18.60 from $19.20 and retains an Overweight rating.

Note: These broker changes were made just prior to the company's AGM held on November 22.

This report was published on November 18, 2022.

Target price is $18.60 Current Price is $17.20 Difference: $1.4

If BSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $19.93, suggesting upside of 15.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 222.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 221.5, implying annual growth of -61.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 152.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 185.5, implying annual growth of -16.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CWP CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $4.30

Bell Potter rates ((CWP)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter initiates coverage on Cedar Woods Properties, a Western Australian based medium-sized property developer operating in four states. The company's main business is to purchases land to subdivide and sell or build on.

Despite a property market slowdown, Bell Potter considers the company's 2023 earnings well underpinned, with Cedar Woods Properties starting to year with $500m in pre-sales. The broker believes rising interest rates have impacted on sentiment, driving a recent share price decline.

The broker initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of $5.40.

This report was published on November 22, 2022.

Target price is $5.40 Current Price is $4.30 Difference: $1.1

If CWP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 42.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.07.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 49.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.62.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EHL EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.76

Jarden rates ((EHL)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden is disappointed by maiden first half guidance from Emeco Holdings. Customer exits from the company's Pit N Portal business, as well as poor weather conditions, have created an earnings air pocket according to the broker.

Second half recovery is expected, but dependent on reallocation of equipment and improvement in weather and groundwater conditions.

The broker lowers earnings forecasts through to FY25. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.10 from $1.25.

This report was published on November 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.76 Difference: $0.34

If EHL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.80 cents and EPS of 13.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.51.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.07.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ENN ELANOR INVESTORS GROUP

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.73

Shaw and Partners rates ((ENN)) as Buy (1) -

Elanor Investors' management recently reiterated its platform is in place to support gross funds under management growth of $1bn across the cycle per annum. Shaw and Partners is confident in ability to drive funds higher now they have the necessary platform and capital.

The broker considers the near-term earnings outlook to be improving as covid impacts ease. Shaw and Partners also expects Elanor Investors will continue to find and execute high-quality strategic acquisitions.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.32 from $2.90.

This report was published on November 22, 2022.

Target price is $2.32 Current Price is $1.73 Difference: $0.595

If ENN meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.60 cents and EPS of 16.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.52.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.40 cents and EPS of 18.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.48.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GNC GRAINCORP LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $8.28

Wilsons rates ((GNC)) as Market Weight (3) -

GrainCorp delivered year-on-year net profit growth of 185% in what Wilsons described as an extraordinary result. The company achieved significant earnings margin expansion, lifting to $24.41 per tonne from $13.96 per tonne in the previous year, despite lower contracted grain sales.

Wilsons finds the result to reflect strong demand for Australian grain, and expects this to underpin attractive earnings from the company over the next two years.

The Market Weight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $7.24 from $8.29.

This report was published on November 21, 2022.

Target price is $7.24 Current Price is $8.28 Difference: minus $1.04 (current price is over target).

If GNC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.58, suggesting upside of 14.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 48.00 cents and EPS of 75.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.4, implying annual growth of -40.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 33.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.2, implying annual growth of -44.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources