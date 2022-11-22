Evolution: Showing Signs

Technicals | 10:38 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets have spent the past week consolidating that big move post US CPI. There has been a bit of profit taking but we are not viewing any danger signs as yet.

The S&P500 Index still looks set to gravitate up towards its 200-day moving average. If that happens, we can reassess at that stage.

One point worth remembering is that we always need to be aware what the "consensus" view is. Often the best opportunities are when consensus ends up being wrong.

At the moment if feels like everyone is calling this a "bear market rally" and that recession is guaranteed. Our advice is to just be open minded to the opposite occurring.

Try to think in terms of "probabilities" of events happening and avoid making predictions – especially if you have the tendency to allow yourself to be wedded to a point of view which can end up well past its use-by date.

In today's research, we have analysis on Evolution Mining ((EVN)).

EVN levelled out in October, forming a resistance level near $2.15.

It then gapped up in early November and rallied on very strong volume.

The past few days has seen it consolidate on lower volumes, which is a positive sign.

If we see EVN push higher again beyond $2.60, then traders can consider that to be the next buy signal with the next upside target being in the low $3's.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



