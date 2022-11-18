Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Nov 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

By Greg Peel

Things should turn a little bit quieter next week as it’s Thanksgiving time in the US, and there’s not a lot of economic data about. Wall Street is closed on the Thursday and “Black Friday” (don’t start me) is a half-day for the NYSE.

And maybe those insufferable Fed speakers will put a sock in it.

We will see US house prices and Michigan Uni’s latest consumer sentiment survey before Thursday, and Wednesday brings flash estimates of November PMIs from across the globe.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

There are still plenty of AGMs to get through next week locally, including those of Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), Star Entertainment ((SGR)), Shopping Centres Australasia ((SCP)), WiseTech Global ((WTC)), Carsales ((CAR)) and Evolution Mining ((EVN)), to name a few.

TechnologyOne ((TNE)) and Select Harvests ((SHV)) report earnings.

Following on from recent off-cycle earnings reports, there are a handful of ex-divs next week.

