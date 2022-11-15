Charter Hall: Bottom In?

Technicals | 10:25 AM

By Michael Gable 

What a difference a day makes, or even a week. A positive surprise in US CPI has ensured that the relief rally in markets continues on.

However, the Australian market has had the extra benefit of China starting to ease some covid restrictions, which has sent a rocket under resource stocks.

Our observation a week ago was that despite all the bearish commentary on resources, we could see that proper money was pouring back into the major miners and energy stocks and that they were a buying opportunity. That upside looks set to continue for now.

We have spoken about being most of the way through this bear market, and last week's US CPI is now giving us the light at the end of the tunnel.

It is only one data point, but it means we now have more certainty around where inflation is heading, which means we have a bit more certainty on what interest rates will do, and therefore when markets will have bottomed.

Don't worry about recession, we all know that it is coming and markets bottom at the start, not the end, of a recession. The next few months will remain volatile as we get the last couple of rate rises out of the way, but the overall environment to trade is now looking a bit easier than what we had only a few weeks or so ago.

In this week's report, we have a chart on Charter Hall Group ((CHC)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Recession, Destocking Cloud Ansell’s Outlook

1:36 PM - Australia
2
Uranium Week: The Uranium Sprott Market

11:02 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Charter Hall: Bottom In?

10:25 AM - Technicals
4
No Straight Covid-Relief For Ramsay Health Care

10:01 AM - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: Fedspeak

9:02 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Cameco Diversifies

Oct 18 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
In Brief: Banks & Branches, Catastrophe Insurance, Asset Managers

Oct 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: All About Russia

Oct 25 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-10-22

Oct 24 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 14-10-22

Oct 17 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 Oct 2022

Oct 21 2022 - Weekly Reports