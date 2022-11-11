Next Week At A Glance – 14-18 Nov 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:27 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The landscape has suddenly changed, but for how long?

Wall Street will likely pay little heed to the inflation expectations number in tonight’s Michigan Uni consumer sentiment data but next week brings the October PPI, and that will need to back up the lower CPI for newfound confidence to be maintained.

And it will be another two more weeks to the Fed’s preferred PCE reading.

From the economic perspective, the US will see critical data for retail sales, industrial production and housing starts next week.

The UK and eurozone and Japan will release their CPIs.

Not much will be expected of China’s October retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset numbers.

The minutes of the November RBA meeting are out on Tuesday. More critical for RBA thinking post last night will be Wednesday’s September quarter wage price index, followed by October jobs numbers on Thursday.

It’s a big, big week next week in the AGM season.

Earnings results are also due from ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), GrainCorp ((GNC)), Nufarm ((NUF)), Virgin UK ((VUK)) and Webjet ((WEB)).

