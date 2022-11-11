In Brief: SMSF, Insurers, Grocers, Retailers

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly broker wrap: self managed super funds, general insurers, grocery outlook, retail traffic decline

-Growth slows for self managed super funds

-Inflation and costs remain key headwinds for general insurers

-Analysts split over growth outlook for grocery segment amid ongoing inflation

-Retailers look to Black Friday performance

By Danielle Austin

Self managed super funds no longer the premier super segment

Growth of self managed super funds (SMSFs) appears to have slowed significantly over the last five years. According to data gathered by Rainmaker Information, total SMSF assets grew only 5.4% per annum in the five years to March 2022, while not-for-profit super funds grew at 10.1% per annum.

SMSFs continue to hold $894bn for members and remain a significant source of capital for fund managers able to attract it, according to the information service. The Australian Taxation Office estimates that one in every five dollars, or $168bnm, held in an SMSF is pooled in a managed fund, life insurance policy or collective trust.

General insurers benefit from improved investment yields

Higher investment yields appear to be a tailwind for Suncorp Group ((SUN)) and Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)). This, coupled with ongoing price increases issued by both which should cover rising input costs, has driven Morgan Stanley to upgrade its earnings outlooks for both insurers.

The broker sees ongoing inflation and rising reinsurance rates as pressing issues for these insurers. Morgan Stanleys net underlying margin growth forecasts remain more modest than consensus, with the broker assuming a net underlying margin increase of 20 basis points in FY23 and 40 basis in FY24, accounting for headwinds.

The broker remains Underweight rated on IAG, but upgrades its rating on Suncorp to Equal-weight from Underweight given improving capital flexibility and better market share. Morgan Stanleys industry preference remains QBE Insurance Group ((QBE)).

Conflicting outlook for supermarket sector

Analysts remain split over the outlook for the grocery sector. While Jarden is anticipating more than 5% growth for the sector in 2023, Morgan Stanley expects growth of only 2-3% as consumers tighten their spending.