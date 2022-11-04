Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Nov 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:44 AM

By Greg Peel

Stronger than expected US jobs growth in September sent Wall Street spiralling. Tonight brings the October result, but Wall Street has already taken on board stubborn Fed hawkishness.

Next week gets even scarier with the US October CPI due on Friday.

The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday and polls point to the Republicans taking both the House and Senate. Not that polls have a great track record.

Wall Street loves a good hung parliament, to put it in our terms, as it means the Administration has no chance to upset the status quo with unpopular policy.

Next week also sees US consumer sentiment.

China releases October inflation data.

Locally we’ll see ANZ Bank’s job ads series and the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

Monday should be fun in the local market as Westpac ((WBC)) reports earnings just as ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) go ex. National Bank ((NAB)) reports earnings on Wednesday.

James Hardie ((JHX)), Orica ((ORI)), Xero ((XRO)) and Eclipx Group ((ECX)) also report earnings next week.

There are still many more AGMs to plough through as well.

