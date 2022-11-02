Treasure Chest: AMP

Treasure Chest | 11:12 AM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is AMP.

Whose Idea Is It?

Jefferies.

The subject:

AMP ((AMP)).

AMP shares reportedly joined the Australian Stock Exchange in 1998 at around $18.70 a piece but shareholders soon enjoyed a share price trading above $20. Early this year they traded at 85c, and closed yesterday at $1.26. That’s a 48% rally from the low, but hardly inspiring in the wider context.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE