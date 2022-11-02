Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 02, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 2:03 PM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $6.77

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360 is lifting prices for existing monthly iOS subscribers in the US to be in line with new monthly iOS and Android subscribers. Bell Potter highlights at this point no changes have been implemented for monthly Android subscribers or annual iOS subscribers.

The company acknowledged the price increase is likely to impact on customer churn, but testing to date demonstrates the churn increase has been lower than expected.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $9.25 from $8.25.

This report was published on October 24, 2022.

Target price is $9.25 Current Price is $6.77 Difference: $2.48

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 36.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.48.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 69.08.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $2.50

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

Aussie Broadband provided the September quarter trading update at the AGM which showed a notable -61% miss on white label subscriber numbers which the company attributed to issues with Origin's platform, according to JP Morgan.

The broker considers Origin has miscalculated the level of competition in the NBN reseller market.

JP Morgan adjusts white label subscriber forecasts for 2030 to 200,000 from 300,000 and updates future estimates post the update.

Accordingly, EPS forecasts are lowered by -8% for FY23 and -13% for FY24.

An Overweight rating is maintained and the target is adjusted to $4.40 from $5.25.

This report was published on November 23, 2022.

Target price is $4.40 Current Price is $2.50 Difference: $1.9

If ABB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.14, suggesting upside of 24.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.3, implying annual growth of 372.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.3.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of 44.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Aussie Broadband's first quarter update has largely met Shaw and Partners' expectations. Total connections increased 37% year-on-year to 610,100, and the broker notes results indicate connections picking up from mid-September.

The company reiterated revenue and earnings margin guidance, and remains focused on its net promoter score and customer satisfaction given material churn.

The Buy rating and target price of $5.41 are retained.

This report was published on October 24, 2022.

Target price is $5.41 Current Price is $2.50 Difference: $2.91

If ABB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 116% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.14, suggesting upside of 24.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.90 cents and EPS of 19.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.3, implying annual growth of 372.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of 44.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Market Sentiment: 0.3

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.17

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Buy (1) -

Adairs' AGM trading update met guidance, which was reiterated, pleasing Goldman Sachs despite rising costs and emerging sales weakness.

The broker says the impending sales period will be critical to the full-year performance, and that a good result should trigger a rerating.

Reassured by guidance, the broker suspect the market sell-off may be overdone and considers the -40% discount to peers hard to justify.

Target price falls -13% to $2.65. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on October 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.65 Current Price is $2.17 Difference: $0.48

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.68, suggesting upside of 21.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 11.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 33.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.5, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Jarden rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (2) -

Adairs' AGM trading update revealed sales to date for the FY23 year outpaced consensus and Jarden's estimates as in-store sales rose to largely fill the decline in online sales.

Management reaffirmed guidance and the broker expects the impact of a weaker AUD is contained given hedging.

Management also guided to contained inventory levels, easing Jarden's margin fears. EPS forecasts slip -1% across FY23 and FY24.

Overweight rating retained. Target price eases to $3.11 from $3.22.

This report was published on October 25, 2022.

Target price is $3.11 Current Price is $2.17 Difference: $0.94

If ADH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.68, suggesting upside of 21.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 31.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 11.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 34.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.5, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

Market Sentiment: 0.3