The Short Report – 27 Oct 2022

Weekly Reports | 12:59 PM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 20, 2022.

Last week was a very up and down affair for the ASX200, resulting in little net gain.

But as the table below suggests, shorters were very active.

After a steady weekly climb, Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) has reached the pinnacle of the 10%-plus bracket at 10.9%. There Domino’s has been joined by Perpetual ((PPT)), on a move to 10.6% from 8.8%.

Perpetual’s share price has been rising since the fund manager announced its intention to acquire Pendal Group ((PDL)), and is currently the most preferred in the space by FNArena database brokers.

There’s been no new news lately from chook farmer Ingham’s Group ((ING)), but its shorts fell to 6.2% last week from 7.6%.

Otherwise, the shorters are mounting a widespread assault on surging miners, particularly in the sexy lithium/rare earth/uranium game, but also gold.

Moving up the table last week were Sayona Mining ((SYA)), Vulcan Energy Resources ((VUL)), 92 Energy ((92E)), Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) and Australian Strategic Materials ((ASM)), while 29 Metals ((29M)), Paladin Energy ((PDN)) and Chalice Mining ((CHN)) all joined from below 5%, and St Barbara ((SBM)) came in at 6.2% from below 5%.

They join Lake Resources ((LKE)), Bellevue Gold ((BGL)), Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Gold Road Resources ((GOR)) and Regis Resources ((RRL)), also on the 5%-plus table.

De Grey Mining ((DEG)) shorts have slipped to 5.4% from 7.0% but it is raising capital.

There are currently 42 stocks 5% or more shorted. Of those 15, or more than one-third, are miners.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.2

BET 14.0

SQ2 11.9

MP1 11.5

DMP 10.9

PPT 10.6