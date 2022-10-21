In Brief: Banks & Branches, Catastrophe Insurance, Asset Managers

Weekly broker wrap: bank branches decline, high perils costs, growth outlook for asset managers.

-Banks shrink their physical presence as a cost saving measure
-Analysts question if insurers are adequately prepared for another La Nina year
-Morgan Stanley highlights growth opportunities for domestic asset managers

By Danielle Austin

Bank branches decline amid digital uptake

The number of brick and mortar bank branches continues to shrink according to data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The Regulation Authoritys Point of Presence data suggests branch decline continues at -7.0% per annum, equating to a reduction of 309 branches in the twelve months to June. According to JP Morgan, this trend is in line with a declining trend in recent years, driven by a greater take-up of digital banking services.

The broker expects this trend will continue as banks look to offset cost pressures, and highlights major banks appear to be reducing their networks faster than other banks. While Westpac Bank ((WBC)) reported the largest network reduction in 2022 with a -10% decline, alongside Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) it retains the largest network, meaning these banks have more scope for reduction, and subsequent cost savings, moving forward.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) had the lowest reduction in 2022, but has outpaced peers with a -40% network reduction over the last five years compared to a less than -30% reduction from Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Bank and National Bank ((NAB)).

While fewer branches will equate to cost savings, with an average operating cost of $1m per branch according to JP Morgan, the broker highlights fewer physical touchpoints for customers will increase mortgage applications through brokers, and therefore broker commissions.

La Nina could leave insurers under-prepared for perils costs

Insurers appear to remain unprepared for real perils costs despite lifting peril allowances considerably over the last ten years. With another La Nina year potentially ahead, Credit Suisse has highlighted that insurers have exceeded their perils allowance in the last six La Nina years.

The early outlook for FY23 is a mixed bag, with east coast flooding recently updated to a catastrophe event and insurers reporting the highest winter claims since 2016. More positively, La Nina is expected to be more moderate and to impact over a shorter duration than in previous years, which could support more manageable perils costs. Allowances for FY23 are also 1% higher than for FY22, but the broker notes the increase comes with less favourable reinsurance arrangements.

