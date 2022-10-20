Endeavour Group: Party Time

Australia | 12:18 PM

Consumers are back in force, drinking and eating and losing money in pubs. Will it last?

A year ago NSW and Victoria were in delta lockdown, closing some 40% of Endeavour Groups hotels nationally, while bottle shops BWS and Dan Murphys remained open. Unsurprisingly, consumers flocked to bottle shops.

A year on, hotels are open again, and a burning desire to socialise after two years of imprisonment has been unleashed. Endeavour reported a -6.2% fall in Retail (bottle shop) sales in the September quarter, but a whopping 91% growth in hotel sales as we all flocked back to pubs.

The fall in Retail sales included a not unsurprising -30% drop in online sales.

When pubs reopened, the diehards initially rushed back to the pokies, but that burst has eased off. The September quarter featured strong sales in Bar & Food, outpacing gaming. The number of people per booking rose 10%, and Endeavour reports the number of Christmas bookings is double what itwas last year, with a third of capacity already booked.

The company has thus been stocking up for a bumper Christmas.

Cost of Living?

There may yet be an issue with staff shortages during Christmas, but management has assured they have it under control.

What most surprised analysts in the update is that despite inflation and the rising cost of living, pub-drinkers are still going for the higher-priced new, premium, low/no alcohol, craft and local products, when one might haveexpected a shift down the scale to lower-priced familiar beer brands and house wines.

Endeavour reported inflation of 4% across the industry, which is surprisingly low given food inflation.

Will it Last?

Australians suffered two Christmas periods of lockdowns and international and state border closures which prohibited the usual family get-togethers. For many, the last two Christmases have been sombre times.

This would explain why everyone wants to get out and party, and why were happy to spend up on the fancy stuff, this Christmas/New Year. But what happens after that?

The 2023 hangover?

Here, opinions are split. With uncertainty in mind, Endeavour has not provided FY23 guidance.

Morgans (Hold) suggests trading beyond Christmas will be more unknown. Macquarie retains an Outperform recommendation, but remains cautious on the outlook for the consumer into calendar 2023 with rising rates and inflation impacting household budgets.