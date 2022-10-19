Metcash Spending More To Accelerate Growth

Australia | 11:05 AM

Metcash is ramping up capital expenditure as the new CEO seeks to reinvigorate the MFuture strategy.

-Metcash's strategic plans include higher capital expenditure near-term

-Consumers continue to shop local as Metcash gains market share

-Momentum for Hardware division slowed, but origin not clear

By Danielle Austin

In its first strategy update under the new CEO, Metcash ((MTS)) has announced intentions to accelerate store openings for its food division and continue to roll out store openings for its hardware division in an update to its existing MFuture strategy.

The company also aims to retain food market share gains made throughout the pandemic and remain competitive on value, while reinvesting in its hardware network.

It was announced that capital expenditure for the year would lift to -$250m from a previous range of -$190-220m, a 22% increase. Ongoing store renewal programs have delivered a 15% sales uplift in the food segment and a 25% uplift in hardware.

Off the back of positive results, Metcash announced an equivalent program for its liquor division, but is yet to provide cost guidance. The company targets between 100-130 store upgrades annually over the next five years.

The company shared some financial insights for the year-to-date trading period, essentially covering the first half of FY23.

Group sales rose 7.7%, comprising 1.5% growth in the supermarket division, 12% growth for the liquor division and 17.1% growth in hardware. Weakness in supermarkets was offset by strength in liquor, which demonstrated recovery in on-premise demand and ongoing strength in retail, while the strong hardware performance was as expected as store rollouts continued.

Total supermarket growth implies division momentum turned negative in the latter six weeks of this period, cycling deeper lockdowns in the previous comparable period. Hardware also appears to have slowed in the last six weeks, but it is unclear if this is due to slower store expansions or a real slow down in like-for-like sales momentum.

Brokers largely positive on outlook despite spending increase

The four database brokers who cover Metcash have updated with two equivalent Buy and two equivalent Hold ratings. Between them, these brokers have an average target price of $4.49, ranging from $4.16-$4.80.