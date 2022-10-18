Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 18, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Oct 18 2022

BOQ EVN HDN HLO KAR LOV NST PFP PLT PPM PTM RMC WZR XRO

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $7.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((BOQ)) as Neutral (3) -

Higher than expected expenses and bad and doubtful debts drove Bank of Queensland to deliver a -5% FY22 cash earnings miss on Goldman Sachs' expectations.

A strong net interest margin second half exit has supported earnings per share forecast increases of 7.4% and 1.5% in FY23 and FY24 respectively, and bodes well for the majors, the broker suggests.

Goldman Sachs still anticipates Bank of Queensland's net interest margin leverage will underperform peers.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to $8.51 from $9.01.

This report was published on October 13, 2022.

Target price is $8.51 Current Price is $7.67 Difference: $0.84

If BOQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.82, suggesting upside of 0.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 79.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.2, implying annual growth of 18.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 80.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.2, implying annual growth of -3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

EVN EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.90

JP Morgan rates ((EVN)) as Neutral (3) -

JP Morgan remains cautious on near-term gold price dynamics and sees only modest valuation support in the sector. The broker's gold price forecasts for 2022-24 were recently lowered by -4-10%.

While the analyst believes there is some modest valuation support for Evolution Mining, gearing and copper pricing downgrades remain overhangs for the stock price.

The Neutral rating and $2.20 target price are retained. Northern Star Resources ((NST)) is the broker's preferred exposure in the gold sector.

This report was published on October 12, 2022.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $1.90 Difference: $0.3

If EVN meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.70, suggesting upside of 42.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.0, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 11.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

HDN HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.17

Goldman Sachs rates ((HDN)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs finds HomeCo Daily Needs REIT well placed to benefit from increasing online grocery penetration given its asset locations offer tenants optionality to operate as omni-channel retailers.

The broker also sees growth opportunity in relatively low site coverage. The REIT expects to spend -$75m in development capital expenditure over FY23, and Goldman Sachs expects development of existing space to enhance store fulfillment options could provide potential earnings growth.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.57 from $1.63.

This report was published on October 13, 2022.

Target price is $1.57 Current Price is $1.17 Difference: $0.4

If HDN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.47, suggesting upside of 25.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of -68.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.

HLO HELLOWORLD TRAVEL LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $2.03

JP Morgan rates ((HLO)) as Overweight (1) -

A 1Q trading update by Helloworld Travel revealed a strong earnings (EBITDA) recovery driven by resilient travel spend, comments JP Morgan.

The company's wholesale and retail businesses showed a strong recovery, notes the analyst, and demand for inbound and cruise was also strong.

Following the corporate business sale, the broker sees potential capital management initiatives by way of a special dividend.

The Overweight rating is maintained, while the target price slips to $2.70 from $2.90.

This report was published on October 12, 2022.

Target price is $2.70 Current Price is $2.03 Difference: $0.67

If HLO meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 101.50.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.45.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday.